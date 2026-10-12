Drew Barrymore is not currently married. After three high-profile unions — to bar owner Jeremy Thomas, comedian Tom Green, and art consultant Will Kopelman — Hollywood's most resilient rom-com queen is firmly single. She shares two daughters with Kopelman, her longest-lasting partner, and has spoken openly about choosing herself over the chaos of dating. So, is Drew Barrymore married in 2026? The answer is a confident, self-assured no.

Drew Barrymore arrives for the Time 100 Gala (L). Drew Barrymore attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony (R). Photo: Angela Weiss, Michael Tran (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Drew Barrymore has been married three times — to Jeremy Thomas (1994–1995), Tom Green (2001–2002), and Will Kopelman (2012–2016).

— to Jeremy Thomas (1994–1995), Tom Green (2001–2002), and Will Kopelman (2012–2016). Her first marriage lasted just 19 days before she filed for divorce.

before she filed for divorce. She has two biological daughters — Olive and Frankie — both with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

— Olive and Frankie — both with ex-husband Will Kopelman. As of 2025–2026 , Drew is single and has publicly stated she enjoys her independence.

, Drew is single and has publicly stated she enjoys her independence. Her estimated net worth is around $125 million, built across acting, production, and business ventures.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Drew Blythe Barrymore Date of birth 22 February 1975 Place of birth Culver City, California, USA Nationality American Occupation Actress, producer, talk show host, entrepreneur Years active 1976–present Ex-husbands Jeremy Thomas (1994–1995), Tom Green (2001–2002), Will Kopelman (2012–2016) Children Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman Net worth Approximately $125 million (estimated) Instagram @drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore's three marriages: a complete timeline

Drew Barrymore has been married three times and has had many famous relationships. Each marriage played out publicly—and each ended in divorce.

First husband: Jeremy Thomas (1994–1995)

Actress Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas attend the premiere of "Bad Girls". Photo: Barry King/Liaison

Source: Getty Images

Drew Barrymore was 19 when she met Jeremy Thomas, then 31, at a Los Angeles bar he owned. In March 1994, she married Thomas after he had been her boyfriend for just a month and a half. The two separated after only 19 days of marriage, with Barrymore formally filing for divorce in May.

Looking back, Barrymore said, "I realised my mistake on the day I married him," and later alleged he had married her to secure a green card. The split was finalised in 1995. It remains one of the shortest celebrity marriages on record.

Second husband: Tom Green (2001–2002)

Tom Green and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of "Freddy Got Fingered." Photo: Frank Trapper

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Tom Green and Drew Barrymore met on the set of Charlie's Angels and began dating in March 2000. They had a surprise wedding on 7 July 2001 at a private Malibu estate, with famous pals like Cameron Diaz and Courtney Love in attendance.

Their short marriage was tumultuous, as Green battled testicular cancer and the pair's house caught on fire.

Green filed for divorce about a year and a half after their wedding, in December 2001. Green and Barrymore appear to have enjoyed a somewhat happy—or at least amicable—ending. Two decades after their split, the former husband-and-wife duo discussed trips they took as a married couple on an episode of Barrymore's show.

Third husband: Will Kopelman (2012–2016)

Actress Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Blended'. Photo: Barry King/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Barrymore married her third husband, art consultant Will Kopelman, in 2012. Drew wed her fiancé, whom she had known for five months, at her Montecito, California, home. She told AARP The Magazine of their split:

My dream family was falling apart and I didn’t know how to put one foot in front of the other. And I had grown up so fast but now I didn’t know what age to feel—I just knew that my life was heavy, and painful and sad—and I sat in that for a while.

Court records show the divorce was granted on 3 August 2016, ending their four-year marriage. The pair appear to have reached a mutual agreement on the details of their split, as the divorce was marked as "uncontested" in court records.

Who did Drew Barrymore have children with?

Barrymore and Kopelman had their first child, Olive, in 2012, and another daughter, Frankie, in 2014. Their daughters are Olive Barrymore Kopelman, born on 26 September 2012, and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, born on 22 April 2014.

Who has custody of Drew Barrymore's daughters?

The divorce was uncontested, suggesting the former couple reached an amicable agreement. Barrymore has two teenage daughters with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, and the pair are said to be on good terms. Barrymore has said:

My girls say I should go on dates, but I also know how I felt when men were around when I was little — it didn't feel safe to me, so I'm probably overcautious from those experiences.

Who is Will Kopelman?

Actress Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman arrive at the 2nd Annual Baby2Baby Gala. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Will Kopelman, born on 7 July 1978 in New York City, is an American art consultant and former actor. He is best known for marrying actress Drew Barrymore and for advising high-profile clients.

His father, Arie L. Kopelman, served as Chanel's president and COO. His sister, author Jill Kargman, has written books including Momzillas.

As a consultant, Kopelman has a high-profile client list that includes actors Zooey Deschanel, Robert Pattinson, and Lake Bell.

Will Kopelman is now married to Vogue editor Alexandra Michler.

Is Drew Barrymore currently in a relationship?

The famous actress has been married three times but is currently single.

In a personal essay written as an exclusive contributor for Us Weekly in March 2025, Drew Barrymore reflected on love, solitude, and the joy of entering a new era of life after turning 50. She wrote, as cited by Now to Love:

What's funny is, the more I embraced me, the more I felt like the truest version of myself.

On her eponymous talk show in April 2025, Barrymore told the audience, as reported by Parade:

I really like being single... it might be my issue.

Drew Barrymore attends the 33rd Anniversary Gala of the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Awards. Photo: Manoli Figetakis

Source: Getty Images

She had previously revealed that she'd been seeing someone she met on the exclusive dating app Raya for three years. But by the end of 2024, that relationship appeared to have run its course.

As of late 2025, Drew Barrymore may be single, but she is reportedly not closing the door on love. According to one source, the actress and talk show host is willing to date again, but only if the person fits seamlessly into the healthy, high-energy life she has built for herself.

Why did Drew Barrymore split from her third husband?

After welcoming daughters Olive and Frankie, the pair announced their separation in 2016 following four years of marriage. Speaking with People, Barrymore called their divorce "the death of a dream."

Barrymore had said it wasn't a case of love at first sight for her and Kopelman, telling InStyle: "We've made many compromises and concessions... But it's still really hard."

Drew Barrymore's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drew Barrymore has an estimated net worth of approximately $125 million. Her wealth comes from her decades-long acting career, producing credits through Flower Films, her daytime talk show, brand endorsements, real estate investments, and lifestyle ventures, including her cosmetics and home goods lines.

Her main income streams include:

Film and television acting — she was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 2000s, commanding up to $15 million per film at her career peak.

— she was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 2000s, commanding up to $15 million per film at her career peak. Flower Films — co-founded with Nancy Juvonen in 1995, producing hits including Never Been Kissed , Donnie Darko , and 50 First Dates .

— co-founded with Nancy Juvonen in 1995, producing hits including , , and . The Drew Barrymore Show — her daytime talk show has become a steady revenue stream through syndication and brand sponsorships.

— her daytime talk show has become a steady revenue stream through syndication and brand sponsorships. Brand ventures — including her cosmetics brand Flower Beauty and the "Beautiful by Drew Barrymore" kitchenware line with Walmart.

— including her cosmetics brand Flower Beauty and the "Beautiful by Drew Barrymore" kitchenware line with Walmart. Real estate — she purchased a $5.5 million home in Montecito, California, and in 2019 acquired a beachside property in the Hamptons for over $5.5 million. She also sold a Hollywood Hills home for $16.5 million.

Drew Barrymore arrives for the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour. Photo: Oliver Contreras

Source: Getty Images

Latest news: Drew Barrymore's love life in 2025–2026

Drew Barrymore opened up about entering a new era of romance after three divorces and a string of disappointing dates. The talk show host shared that her recent 50th birthday made her realise just how much she values her independence, in a personal essay published in Us Weekly.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew shared that she had been on a date in March 2025 after a man asked for her number — and was subsequently ghosted.

Barrymore, who has been married three times but is currently single, quipped on Parade:

Can you tell the men I go on dates with that? Because they have lost the memo.

As of December 2025, reports suggest Drew Barrymore may be single but isn't closing the door on love— she's willing to date again, but only if the person fits seamlessly into the healthy, high-energy life she's built.

FAQs

Is Drew Barrymore married right now? No. Drew Barrymore is not currently married. Her last marriage, to art consultant Will Kopelman, ended in divorce in 2016. How many times has Drew Barrymore been married? Drew Barrymore has been married three times. Her husbands were Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman. How long did Drew Barrymore's first marriage last? They separated after just 19 days. The divorce was finalised in 1995. Who did Drew Barrymore have children with? She and Will Kopelman have two daughters: Olive Barrymore Kopelman (born 2012) and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman (born 2014). Is Drew Barrymore currently in a relationship? As of now, Drew Barrymore is not married. She has spoken openly about her single status in recent years. Why did Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman divorce? After welcoming their daughters, Olive and Frankie, the pair announced their separation in 2016, four years into their marriage. Barrymore called their divorce "the death of a dream." Will Drew Barrymore marry again? After three failed marriages, Drew Barrymore has vowed never to commit to marriage again. However, she remains open to dating. Who is Will Kopelman married to now? Will Kopelman married Allie Michler on 28 August 2021.

Quick facts

Drew Barrymore's three marriages have shaped her views on love, family and independence. Although she is not currently married, the actress remains focused on raising her daughters, Olive and Frankie, while building her career and embracing single life. Whether she finds love again, Barrymore appears content to let her next chapter unfold on her own terms.

We also highlighted facts about Natalie Lock, her career as a model and influencer, and her relationship with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

The couple met on Bumble in 2019, married in 2023 and now have two children. Natalie has followed Drew through several NFL moves while building her own career.

Source: Legit.ng