The Coalition for Democracy confirmed that the Second Summit of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties will hold on Monday, November 30, 2026, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja

Three foundational documents developed by working groups from member parties will be presented at the Summit for consideration and adoption

Three eminent statesmen will address the Summit on the theme 'The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition'

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The Coalition for Democracy has confirmed that the Second Summit of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties will go ahead as planned on Monday, November 30, 2026, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, with proceedings starting at 10:00 a.m.

The confirmation followed the seventh meeting of the Coalition's Central Leadership Committee, held on Wednesday, November 26, 2026.

The Coalition for Democracy confirms its November 30 summit to deliberate on democratic renewal, party unity and electoral integrity in Nigeria. Photo credit: ADC/NDC/PDP

Source: Twitter

Accreditation will open at 9:00 a.m., and all guests are expected to be seated by 9:50 a.m.

The statement was signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the Coalition Parties and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Leaders met to deliberate on the state of the nation and the broader political environment, including an earlier decision to suspend campaign activities on the day of the Summit.

The Coalition clarified that suspending campaign activities does not stop consultations and engagements among opposition parties on shared concerns such as electoral integrity, democratic participation, and institutional reform.

Three key documents on the table

The Summit will consider and adopt three foundational documents produced by working groups drawn from member parties, following the inaugural Summit held on August 31, 2026.

The documents are: The National Covenant for Democratic Renewal; The Framework for Opposition Unity; and The National Reform Programme.

According to the Coalition, the documents outline proposed mechanisms for cooperation between parties and a framework for tackling national governance challenges.

Leaders also renewed their commitment to protecting the integrity of the electoral process and the sanctity of the ballot across Nigeria.

Summit speakers and participation

Three prominent figures will address the Summit on the theme "The Doctrine of a Necessary Democratic Opposition." They are HRH Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Alago, Ileshan; Prof. Ango Abdullahi; and Chief S. N. Okeke OFR.

The Coalition also extended a formal invitation to other opposition parties not yet part of the process to attend the Summit and join ongoing consultations.

Expected attendees include national leaders of opposition parties, elected representatives, former public officeholders, civil society leaders, media representatives, and observers from foreign diplomatic missions in Nigeria.

Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Prof. Ango Abdullahi and Chief S. N. Okeke will speak on the role of democratic opposition

Source: Original

Makinde speaks on possible alliance to unseat Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyo governor Seyi Makinde disclosed plans for a political arrangement between himself, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Makinde, who is the APM presidential candidate, made the disclosure in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The governor clarified that the proposed arrangement would not follow the same model as the 2015 opposition coalition that brought Tinubu and the APC to power.

Source: Legit.ng