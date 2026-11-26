Farooq Oreagba has opened up about living with an incurable form of cancer, saying he is currently undergoing treatment

The 60-year-old, popularly known as the King of Steeze, said his treatment is progressing well and he expects to return to remission

Oreagba, who has battled cancer for more than a decade, said his diagnosis has not stopped him from working or enjoying his usual activities

Popular Nigerian businessman Farooq Oreagba has shared an update about his health, disclosing that he is undergoing treatment for an incurable form of cancer.

The Managing Director of NG Clearing Limited said he was diagnosed with the condition following a medical screening on February 4, 2026.

Despite the development, the 60-year-old said he has continued working and living his life normally, adding that his treatment is progressing well.

In an interview with TheCable Lifestyle, Oreagba expressed optimism about his recovery and disclosed when he expects to return to remission.

Farooq Oreagba says he was diagnosed with the condition following a medical screening on February 4, 2026. Photos: @farooqoreagba/IG.

Source: Instagram

Farooq Oreagba shares cancer treatment update

According to the businessman, his condition is one that comes and goes with treatment.

He explained that he has learnt to manage the illness without allowing it to stop him from pursuing his interests.

"I have an incurable form of cancer. It comes, I treat, and it goes. I was diagnosed in February, after which I rode at Ojude Oba, celebrated my 60th and continued as if nothing was wrong," he said.

Oreagba added that he expects to be back in remission by March or April 2027.

Oreagba speaks about his cancer journey

The investment banker was first diagnosed with bone marrow and skin cancer in February 2014.

He underwent a transplant in August of the same year and has since continued managing the condition.

He also encouraged Nigerians to prioritise routine medical examinations, noting that early detection played an important role in identifying his latest diagnosis.

Oreagba said he undergoes medical checks every three months and advised people to consider regular screening.

The businessman became widely known as the King of Steeze after his stylish appearance on horseback at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival went viral.

Farooq Oreagba drives Ojude Oba Festival growth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Farooq Oreagba, cultural ambassador and “King of Steeze,” played a pivotal role in expanding Ojude Oba Festival.

Oreagba disclosed that sponsorships and endorsements generated over N2 billion and boosted the local Ijebu economy by about $10 million.

He credited his Airtel endorsement in 2024 for sparking wider corporate interest, leading to partnerships with Goldberg, Polo Avenue, and other brands.

Source: Legit.ng