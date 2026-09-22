Tim Burton's partners: from Lena Gieseke to Monica Bellucci

Tim Burton's partners span four decades and four significant relationships, but only one legal marriage. The Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands director, whose full name is Timothy Walter Burton, married Lena Gieseke in 1987 and divorced in 1991, before going on to date actress and model Lisa Marie, then Helena Bonham Carter, and most recently Italian actress Monica Bellucci. His romantic life has mirrored his films: unconventional, deeply creative, and rarely straightforward.

A split image of filmmaker Tim Burton in a suit and glasses and in a fedora with sunglasses at separate red carpet events. Photo: Antoine Flament, Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Tim Burton has been legally married only once , to German artist Lena Gieseke (1987–1991).

, to German artist Lena Gieseke (1987–1991). He dated model and actress Lisa Marie Smith from approximately 1992 to 2001 , and she appeared in most of his films during that period.

from approximately , and she appeared in most of his films during that period. His longest relationship was with Helena Bonham Carter (2001–2014) , with whom he has two children, Billy Ray and Nell .

, with whom he has two children, and . Burton and Italian actress Monica Bellucci confirmed their relationship in June 2023 and announced their split on 19 September 2025 .

confirmed their relationship in and announced their split on . Burton has never legally married Helena Bonham Carter, despite frequent misconceptions.

Profile summary

Full name Timothy Walter Burton Helena Bonham Carter Monica Anna Maria Bellucci Born 25 August 1958 26 May 1966 30 September 1964 Nationality American British Italian Profession Director, producer, animator Actress Actress, model Together — 2001–2014 2022–2025 Children 2 (with HBC) 2 (Billy, Nell) 2 (Deva, Léonie)

How many times has Tim Burton been married?

Five facts about Tim Burton. Photo: Antoine Flament

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Tim Burton has had several important relationships throughout his life, but Lena Gieseke is his only legal ex-wife. Many people mistakenly refer to Helena Bonham Carter as Tim Burton's ex-wife. In reality, the couple never legally married.

Lena Gieseke (1987–1991)

The pair married in 1987 and divorced in 1991, before Burton reached the height of his Hollywood success. Gieseke is a German painter and artist. The marriage was relatively brief and largely out of the public eye. Burton rarely discusses it in interviews.

Who has Tim Burton been in a relationship with?

Behind the dark, whimsical worlds of Tim Burton's films is a love life marked by long relationships and creative partnerships. Over the years, the filmmaker has dated, married and worked alongside several women who shaped both his personal life and his art. So who has Tim Burton been in a relationship with?

Lisa Marie Smith (c. 1992–2001)

Tim Burton and Lisa Marie at the premiere of 'Planet of the Apes', New York, July 23, 2001. Photo: Steve Eichner

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Lisa Marie Smith (born December 5, 1968), known professionally as Lisa Marie, is an American actress, model, and producer. When she met Tim Burton at a New York club on New Year's Eve 1992, she had just quit modelling for Calvin Klein. She became his inspiration and muse for many of his films.

Lisa Marie began a nine-year relationship with Tim Burton in 1992, got engaged in 1993 on Valentine's Day, and stayed with him until 2001, when he abruptly ended the engagement.

She is best known for her roles in Burton's films: as Vampira in Ed Wood (1994), the Martian Girl in Mars Attacks! (1996), Lady Crane in Sleepy Hollow (1999), and Nova in Planet of the Apes (2001).

She was also the uncredited inspiration for the character Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993).

Burton and Bonham Carter started dating later that year (with the common theory that the pair fell in love on the set of Planet of the Apes), while in 2005, Marie held an auction of personal belongings that Burton had left behind.

Helena Bonham Carter (2001–2014)

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton at The Times BFI London Film Festival - The Nightmare Before Xmas 3D - Foyer at Odeon West End in London, Great Britain. Photo: Richard Lewis

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Though Bonham Carter and Burton never married, they became creative and romantic partners after he directed her in 2001's Planet of the Apes. Their relationship became one of Hollywood's most celebrated and unconventional.

Over 13 years, Burton and Bonham Carter welcomed two children, son Billy and daughter Nell. They also became well known for their unconventional living arrangement, residing in adjoining houses connected internally in London while maintaining separate personal spaces.

We just have two houses knocked together because mine was too small. We see as much of each other as any couple, but our relationship is enhanced by knowing we have our personal space to retreat to.

Throughout their relationship, Helena Bonham Carter starred in several Burton productions, including Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, and Dark Shadows.

What happened between Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter?

In December 2014, the couple released a statement announcing that they had "separated amicably and have continued to be friends and co-parent their children."

The split hit Bonham Carter hard. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, she did not hold back:

You go through massive grief — it is a death of a relationship, so it's utterly bewildering. Your identity, everything, changes.

She later told Red magazine,

I could write a thesis on what's happened, and it is all-absorbing when a relationship breaks down, but I think we're coming through it, and I think we'll have something very precious still. Our relationship was always somewhat special, and I think it'll always remain special.

Bonham Carter has explained in interviews that marriage was never something she felt was necessary for their relationship. Despite spending more than a decade together and raising two children, they remained unmarried.

Monica Bellucci (2022–2025)

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci attend the Ceremony during Day Two Of the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival on November 30, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo: Marc Piasecki

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Burton and Monica Bellucci briefly met on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. They reconnected in October 2022 at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, and their relationship was revealed by Paris Match in February 2023.

Burton sparked romance rumours with the Italian actress in February 2023 by sharing a kiss during their Valentine's Day walk in Santa Monica, California.

Monica Anna Maria Bellucci was born on 30 September 1964 in Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy. Before dating Burton, she was married to Black Swan star Vincent Cassel from 1999 to 2013.

Bellucci confirmed the relationship in June 2023 in an interview with Elle France:

It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life… I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director; another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.

Did Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton work together?

Yes. They notably worked on one project together, 2024's Beetlejuice. Tim directed his then-girlfriend in her role as BJ's vengeful ex-wife, Delores LaFerve, who hunts him down to wrap up their unfinished business.

At the film's premiere, Bellucci said of her director and partner:

I'm so honoured to be part of this film and to come into Tim's world. Tim is an artist and he knows how to make situations that are fantastic and horrific and comic and emotional all at the same time.

Latest news: Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci split

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have called it quits. The Oscar-nominated director and the actress announced their split on 19 September 2025 in a joint statement, saying:

It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways.

Burton and Bellucci were last seen together on 25 July 2025 at the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy, where they were photographed holding hands on the red carpet.

Tim Burton's net worth

Tim Burton has an estimated net worth of $100 million in 2026. His wealth consists of earnings from his work as a film director, producer, writer, and poet.

His main income sources include:

Film directing : Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), Alice in Wonderland (2010) — Alice in Wonderland alone grossed over $1 billion worldwide for Disney.

: (1989), (1990), (2010) — alone grossed over $1 billion worldwide for Disney. Producing : credits on Batman Returns , Family Dog , and others

: credits on , , and others Publishing : the poetry collection The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy & Other Stories

: the poetry collection Real estate: In 2006, Burton paid around $3.5 million for a Grade II-listed estate set on 17 acres in Oxfordshire, which he listed for sale in June 2025 for $6 million.

When Burton and Bonham Carter were together, they famously lived in two next-door homes in London that were linked. Tim deeded roughly $20 million worth of real estate to Helena in their breakup.

FAQs

How many times has Tim Burton been married? Once, to German artist Lena Gieseke, from 1987 to 1991. He never legally married Helena Bonham Carter, despite their 13-year relationship. Who is Tim Burton's current partner? As of September 2025, Tim Burton has no confirmed partner. He and Monica Bellucci announced their split on 19 September 2025. Did Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter ever get married? No. In reality, the couple never legally married. They co-parented their two children from adjoining London homes. Who are Tim Burton's children? He has a son, Billy-Ray Burton, born on October 4, 2003, and a daughter, Nell Burton, born on December 15, 2007 — both with Helena Bonham Carter. Who was Lisa Marie to Tim Burton? Lisa Marie Smith, known professionally as Lisa Marie, is an American actress, model, and producer who dated Burton from approximately 1992 to 2001, and she appeared in most of his films during that period. Why did Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter split? Neither has given a definitive reason. Bonham Carter said of her ex: "We really do get on, so that's good. I understand him very well, and he understands me. It might be easier to work together without being together any more." When did Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci get together? The pair was rumoured to have kick-started their romance after the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, in October 2022. Bellucci confirmed the relationship publicly in June 2023. What is Tim Burton's net worth? As of 2025, Tim Burton's estimated net worth is $100 million.

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Source: Legit.ng