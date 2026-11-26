President Bola Tinubu announced a ₦100 million grant and a three-bedroom flat for each family of NAF 931 crash victims

The announcement came during a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony held in Abuja to honour the fallen officers and civilians

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5, 2026, killing all on board

President Bola Tinubu has announced a package of ₦100 million and a three-bedroom flat for every family that lost a loved one in the NAF 931 aircraft disaster, covering both military personnel and civilians who died in the crash.

The President made the pledge at a memorial and wreath-laying ceremony held in Abuja to honour the victims of the tragedy.

President Bola Tinubu honours victims of NAF aircraft crash in Ondo Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's pledge to the military families

Beyond the financial and housing commitments, Tinubu also gave assurances to the Nigerian Military that the government would provide better training and equipment to improve the performance and readiness of its personnel going forward.

The ceremony brought together mourners who described the losses as deeply painful, not only for the bereaved families but for the broader military community across Nigeria.

What happened on October 5, 2026

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft designated NAF 931 went down in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on October 5, 2026, killing all officers and civilians on board. The crash marked one of the most devastating losses the Nigerian Air Force has recorded in recent times, drawing an outpouring of grief from across the country.

See the video of the moment on X here:

5 things to know about the NAF aircraft crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft with 32 people on board crashed near Igbokoda in Ondo state on Monday, October 5.

The aircraft lost radio contact at 09:13 hours while flying from Benin to Lagos before its wreckage was located near a Naval Base.

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo confirmed that 25 passengers and 7 crew members were on board as search and rescue operations continue.

Source: Legit.ng