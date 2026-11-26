Tunji Olowolafe Advances the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria, Says Reform Must Go Beyond Degree Awards



Source: UGC

Dr Tunji Olowolafe has called for greater investment in teacher education, describing Nigeria's Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree programme as an opportunity to improve the quality and attractiveness of the teaching profession.

He made the call on Monday, November 23, 2026, while delivering the 2026 Convocation Lecture at the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology (SACOETEC), Omu-Ajose, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme, “The Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme: Prospects, Challenges and the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria,” he explained that the reform allows eligible Colleges of Education to independently award both NCE and Bachelor's degrees.



Source: UGC

Under the five-year pathway, students complete three years of NCE training and proceed to another two years for a Bachelor's degree, subject to meeting the requirements.

Dr Olowolafe said the arrangement combines practical teaching skills with academic knowledge, while helping to address the perception of Colleges of Education as second-choice institutions.

He cited the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) figures showing that approximately 97 per cent of candidates applied to universities, compared with about one per cent who applied to Colleges of Education, highlighting the need to improve the appeal of teacher education.



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

He also highlighted Nigeria's estimated one-million-teacher shortfall, calling for improved teacher development, vocational education and greater integration of technology into learning.

“AI can explain a quadratic equation at midnight, but it cannot offer the steady, empathetic guidance of a caring adult,” he said.

At the event, the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation announced plans to establish a fully equipped, solar-powered Gbemisola Olowolafe Memorial ICT Centre (GOMTECH) with high-speed internet connectivity at SACOETEC.

The Foundation is also committed to recognising academic excellence and outstanding teaching at the College. This includes recognising the College's first-class degree graduates and NCE distinction holders, alongside the overall best NCE and degree graduates. Lecturers, selected based on student ratings, will also be honoured for their contributions to teaching.

The initiatives build on the Foundation's existing digital education projects, including Project Digi-Teach at Ekiti State University and GOMTECH in Are-Ekiti.



Source: UGC

Addressing the graduating class, Dr Olowolafe encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning and remain open to opportunities beyond their immediate qualifications.

“Your training is a launchpad, not a ceiling,” he said.

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Source: Legit.ng