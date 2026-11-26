Security operatives attached to Senator Solomon Adeola assaulted two aides of Senator Allwell Onyesoh during a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting on November 25, 2026

One of the aides, Barr. Kingsley Wali, was struck on the head with the butt of a firearm and left bleeding, requiring urgent medical attention

Senator Onyesoh's office has demanded a transparent investigation, preservation of CCTV footage, and accountability for all operatives found culpable

Abuja, FCT - Two senior aides of Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, who represents Rivers East Senatorial District, were physically assaulted by security operatives attached to Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi) during a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, according to a statement signed by Peter Oriri, Special Adviser to Senator Onyesoh on Publicity and Communications.

Two aides of Rivers senator Allwell Onyesoh were allegedly assaulted by security operatives attached to Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi in Abuja. Photo:; Peter Oriri

Source: UGC

The statement released on Thursday, November 26, 2026, said the two officials involved were Barr. Kingsley Wali, Legislative Aide (LA I), and Dr Kingsley Chioma Nwanyanwu, Special Adviser on General Services. Both had escorted Senator Onyesoh to the committee room and were already leaving the entrance when the confrontation started.

What Happened Outside the Committee Room

The statement said the security operatives first physically restrained and slapped Dr Nwanyanwu, even though he had no intention of entering the meeting. When Barr. Wali stepped in, the operatives turned on him. He was dragged towards a staircase, pushed down, and struck on the head with the butt of a firearm. He emerged bleeding and needed immediate medical attention.

Senator Onyesoh's office stressed that no closed-door session was in progress at the time, dismissing any suggestion that the aides tried to force their way into a restricted meeting as "unfounded."

Shortly after the assault, the same operatives attempted to detain Dr Nwanyanwu while he was trying to get medical help for his injured colleague, accusing him of being responsible for the incident.

Senator Onyesoh Steps Out, Senators Condemn Attack

On learning of the attack, Senator Onyesoh left the committee session and brought both aides before the other lawmakers present. The statement noted that the senators in attendance condemned the assault.

Senator Onyesoh's office said security personnel serving a committee chairman cannot override the authority of the Sergeant-at-Arms or exercise powers beyond their designated role.

"Security responsibilities do not confer the right to assault, intimidate or unlawfully restrain anyone," the statement read.

The office called on the National Assembly leadership to investigate the incident promptly, identify the operatives involved, and preserve all relevant CCTV footage. It also demanded protection for both officials against any further intimidation or retaliation.

"We strongly condemn the assault on our aides and will not tolerate any attempt, under whatever guise, to intimidate them, undermine their dignity or trivialise the seriousness of this incident," the statement said, adding that the National Assembly "must remain an institution governed by law, discipline and mutual respect."

NDC Reacts as Gunmen Reportedly Attack Supporters

In another report, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused suspected political thugs of attacking its members and supporters in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The party said the violence erupted along Airport Road as its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, arrived in the state to attend a town hall meeting and other scheduled campaign activities.

Source: Legit.ng