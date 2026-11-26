Italy opened its non-seasonal work visa programme to dozens of countries worldwide, with 14 African nations making the official eligibility list

The Italian government set an annual quota of 76,850 work visa slots across 2026, 2027, and 2028 for foreign workers in multiple sectors

Eligible African nationals can apply for roles spanning agriculture, healthcare, construction, hospitality, and several other industries

Italy listed 14 African countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for non-seasonal work visas under a three-year immigration quota framework running from 2026 to 2028.

The Italian government outlined the programme under Article 6 of its immigration decree, setting an annual cap of 76,850 slots for each of the three years.

Italy announces visa programme with several African nations eligible. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Of that figure, 76,200 spots per year are reserved for non-seasonal employed workers, while 650 are allocated to self-employment.

The 14 African countries on Italy's work visa list

According to the decree, the following African nations are among the countries whose citizens qualify for the programme:

1. Algeria

2. Ivory Coast

3. Egypt

4. Ethiopia

5. Gambia

6. Ghana

7. Mali

8. Morocco

9. Mauritius

10. Niger

11. Nigeria

12. Senegal

13. Sudan

14. Tunisia

These countries were listed alongside nations from Asia, Europe, and the Americas as part of a broader cooperation framework.

Italy's government stated that eligibility is linked to existing migration cooperation agreements, including countries that have partnered with the Italian state on campaigns addressing the dangers of irregular migration.

Sectors open to African workers

The work visa slots cover a wide range of industries, giving eligible applicants options across different professional fields.

These include agriculture, forestry and fishing, food and beverage production, textiles and footwear manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality and tourism, transportation and logistics, healthcare and social assistance, and business support services.

Within the overall quota, 25,000 spots each year are specifically reserved for workers from the named cooperation countries, which includes the 14 African nations listed above.

The decree also makes provision for self-employed foreign nationals, with 500 slots available annually across three categories: entrepreneurs bringing a minimum investment of 500,000 euros into the Italian economy and creating at least three jobs, regulated or unregulated freelance professionals, and founders of innovative start-up businesses meeting the requirements of Italy's Law No. 221 of 17 December 2012.

An additional 13,600 to 14,200 slots per year are set aside specifically for non-seasonal workers in the family assistance sector, with the number rising slightly each year through 2028.

Italy speaks about permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy's permanent residency process outlined specific legal requirements that foreigners must meet before they can submit an application.

The Italian government replaced the old permanent residence card with a new EC residence permit for long-term residents starting in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng