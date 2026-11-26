Adokiye Duru made an emotional appearance at her husband's Service of Songs held in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25

The widow revealed the family was already grieving the loss of their son , Ifeanyi , before Francis Duru's death

Francis Duru's children also rose to pay tribute to their father at the event held at his home church in Wuye

Friends, family members and entertainment industry colleagues gathered in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, to celebrate the life of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru at a Service of Songs and Night of Tributes held in his honour.

The ceremony took place at the Family Worship Centre, Wuye Branch, the church Duru attended during his lifetime. Mourners from across the country, including prominent figures from the Nigerian film industry, filled the venue to pay their respects.

Family and friends attend Francis Duru's service of songs. Credit: francisduru

Source: Instagram

One by one, those in attendance rose to share personal memories of the actor, speaking to his warmth, humility and the mark he left on Nigerian cinema.

Adokiye Duru speaks on her loss

The most heart-wrenching moment of the evening came when Duru's widow, Adokiye Duru, addressed the congregation. She described her late husband as her rock, safe place, and the foundation of their home, according to PMNews.

"I may no longer see your face, hear your voice or hold you close, but nothing can break the bond we share," she said.

Her tribute carried an additional layer of grief, as she revealed the family had not yet recovered from the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, before Francis passed on.

"As we are still mourning our dear son, Ifeanyi, who will stand with me now and console my broken heart over losing him, while helping me carry the weight of caring for our children?" she asked.

Despite the weight of her pain, Adokiye expressed her trust in God's comfort and pledged to honour her husband's memory by making him proud.

Duru's son, Sotonye, spoke about the kind of father the actor was, describing him as loving, present and deeply invested in his children's upbringing. He emphasised that his father never allowed his public life to pull him away from his responsibilities at home.

The late actor's daughter, Frances, used her moment at the podium to express gratitude to the church, colleagues, dignitaries and all who showed up to support the family through one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

Francis Duru's wife honours him through tears, carrying a grief that began before his death. Credit: francisduru

Source: Instagram

Francis Duru, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most talented actors of his generation, was remembered across the evening as a man who gave generously of himself, both on screen and off it.

Kanayo O. Kanayo mourns Francis Duru

Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood veterans Francis Duru and Kanayo O. Kanayo sharing a meal outdoors resurfaced following Duru’s death at the age of 57.

Kanayo had originally posted the clip on TikTok on July 9, 2025, but it began circulating again after news of Duru’s passing following a brief illness emerged.

On October 23, 2026, Kanayo paid tribute to his late colleague on Instagram and TikTok, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most prolific actors and bidding his friend farewell.

Source: Legit.ng