President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration said it has financed and delivered over 26,000 housing units across Nigeria in three years

The MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund has provided more than ₦158 billion in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers as of October 31, 2026

A new Social Housing Programme is targeting 77,400 units across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council says the Tinubu administration has delivered more than 26,000 housing units and created 525,100 real estate construction jobs across Nigeria in the past three years.

APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson Dele Alake cited activities under the Renewed Hope Housing Scheme and related federal agencies.

Tinubu's govt says MOFI’s real estate fund provided more than ₦158 billion in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Alade made the claims in a statement issued and made available on X @DOlusegun by Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

MOFI Mortgage fund hits ₦158bn in disbursements

Through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) had provided more than ₦158 billion in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers as of October 31, 2026.

The fund financed properties valued at over ₦279 billion, while 695 housing units received offtake guarantees to attract private developers.

A total of 6,620 properties have been listed on the fund's platform, with 21 financial institutions offering mortgage services across 28 states and all six geopolitical zones.

MREIF, a ₦1 trillion programme that began operations on March 17, 2025, raised an initial ₦250 billion, made up of ₦150 billion in concessionary Federal Government funding and ₦100 billion in private commercial investment.

Homebuyers can access loans at an interest rate of 9.75 per cent per annum, with repayment terms of up to 20 years and a minimum equity contribution of 10 per cent.

What is being built and where

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is currently constructing 10,328 units at various stages of completion under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

These include 2,744 units in Abuja, 2,000 in Kano, 2,084 in Lagos, and 3,500 units spread across 14 states.

The Federal Housing Authority is delivering 3,341 units, among them 1,550 for armed forces personnel in Jabi, Abuja, as well as 1,200 units at Apo Guzape, 150 units in Ajoda Ibadan, and 337 units in Bwari, plus commercial malls in Gwarinpa and Lugbe.

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria accounts for a further 11,294 units, comprising 9,076 financed between 2024 and 2025 and 2,218 delivered in the first quarter of 2026. In 2025 alone, FMBN disbursed more than ₦120 billion in housing and mortgage loans.

On employment, the Ministry of Housing's projects are said to have generated 258,200 jobs, while FMBN's interventions contributed another 226,900.

The Federal Government has also launched the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, which targets 77,400 housing units to be built across all 774 local government areas in the country.

Tinubu announces N100m nortgages at 9.75% interest rate for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced Nigerians can access mortgages of up to N100m at a fixed interest rate of 9.75% through the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund.

Applicants need a minimum 10% deposit and can repay over 20 years, while pension contributors can use up to 25% of their retirement savings as an initial contribution.

Tinubu said more than 2,300 Nigerians across 27 states had accessed N160bn in mortgages as government housing programmes expand nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng