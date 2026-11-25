The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (South East) said certain individuals spread fake quotes attributed to Governor Hope Uzodinma on social media

The group linked the plot to efforts to drive a wedge between Uzodinma and President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections

Five state coordinators signed a statement backing Uzodinma and reaffirming the South East APC's loyalty to Tinubu's re-election bid

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (South East) have raised an alarm over what it described as a coordinated smear campaign targeting Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, alleging that unknown individuals fabricated quotes and circulated them on social media to damage his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a signed statement, the group said its investigations revealed that the individuals behind the scheme are not from the South East, and that their goal is to portray Uzodinma as encouraging the region to back a presidential candidate from another political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Renewed Hope Ambassadors allege a smear campaign against Hope Uzodinma, claiming fake quotes are being circulated to damage his relationship with Tinubu. Photo: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

2027: False Quotes and Political Motive

The ambassadors said no such statement was ever made by Uzodinma, who currently serves as Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum, and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

According to the group, the plot is designed to strip the South East of its bargaining power within the APC by weakening its most prominent voice in the party's national structure.

"These merchants of falsehoods are desperate to alienate Governor Uzodinma from the President so as to weaken the APC's established strength in the South East region ahead of the critical 2027 general election," the statement read.

The ambassadors said Uzodinma has invested significantly in building the APC's footprint across the South East, transforming the party into a competitive force in a region historically dominated by the opposition.

South East APC Reaffirms Loyalty to Tinubu

The statement urged Uzodinma to remain focused and disregard the campaign against him, insisting that those responsible are "inconsequential minds who do not mean well for the nation."

The ambassadors also stressed that the real target of the plot is President Tinubu, arguing that weakening Uzodinma's standing in the South East is a strategy to erode the President's re-election support in the region.

"Governor Uzodinma is assured that the South East and the APC in the region and beyond are behind him in his wholehearted loyalty and support for the President and his re-election in 2027," the statement added.

The statement was signed by Chief Henry Ikoh representing Abia state, Chief Okey Ezenwa for Anambra state, Barr. Kelechi Igwe for Ebonyi state, Hon. U.S.A Igweshi for Enugu state, and Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opia for Imo state.

Tinubu vs Peter Obi: 4 South-East Govs Make Declaration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that four governors from the South-East jointly called on residents of the zone to back President Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027, warning voters not to be swayed by what they described as political distractions.

The appeal was made at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Mega Rally and Empowerment Programme for the South-East, held at Okpara Square in Enugu. The governors present were Charles Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Uzodimma of Imo.

Source: Legit.ng