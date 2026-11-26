Lagos depots cut diesel by ₦30 per litre and petrol by ₦5–₦6, raising hopes for lower costs across Nigeria

Dangote Refinery’s petrol price reduction has intensified competition among suppliers despite rising global crude oil prices

Whether motorists and businesses see savings depends on pump prices, operating costs and the direction of international oil markets

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petroleum marketers have further reduced the wholesale prices of petrol and diesel at Lagos depots, raising expectations of lower fuel costs for motorists, businesses and households across Nigeria.

The latest price adjustments, recorded on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, saw diesel prices decline by ₦30 per litre, while petrol prices fell by between ₦5 and ₦6 per litre at comparable depots.

Relief for Nigerians as petrol and diesel depot prices fall nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The reductions came despite a rebound in international crude oil prices following renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, highlighting the growing influence of domestic supply conditions and competition among petroleum marketers.

The development also follows Dangote Petroleum Refinery's recent reduction of its petrol gantry price by ₦99 per litre, which intensified competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market.

Depot owners slash diesel prices

The wholesale price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, declined from ₦1,610 per litre on Tuesday, November 24, to ₦1,580 on Wednesday, representing a reduction of 1.86 per cent.

Nine monitored Lagos depots implemented the downward price adjustment, including Duport, African Terminal, Ibeto, Integrated, Ibachem, Ascon, T.Time, Gulf Treasure and Eterna, data from PetroleumPriceNG says.

The reduction could provide some relief to manufacturers, transport operators and small businesses that depend heavily on diesel-powered generators amid persistent electricity supply challenges.

However, the extent to which consumers benefit will depend on retail pricing decisions, transportation costs and marketers' operating expenses.

Marketers announce new petrol prices

Petrol prices also continued their downward movement, with several Lagos depot operators offering the product at between ₦1,050 and ₦1,053 per litre.

A.A. Rano, Integrated and Wosbab emerged among the cheapest suppliers, selling petrol at ₦1,050 per litre.

Aiteo quoted ₦1,051 per litre, while Pinnacle offered the product at ₦1,053.

Integrated reduced its price by ₦5 from ₦1,055, while Pinnacle implemented a ₦6 reduction from its previous rate of ₦1,059 per litre.

The adjustments reflect intensifying competition among suppliers seeking to attract marketers and maintain sales volumes.

Global crude oil prices rebound

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices climbed following reports of renewed security threats involving Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

As of 5:50 pm Nigerian time on Wednesday, Brent crude had risen by 2.16 per cent to $93.37 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1.67 per cent to $83.42.

The rally followed reports of an attempted attack involving Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, although Saudi authorities had not confirmed any direct impact on the facility.

The development heightened concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies and renewed volatility in international petroleum markets.

What cheaper fuel means for Nigerians

The simultaneous decline in domestic petrol and diesel prices, despite rising international crude benchmarks, underscores the importance of local market fundamentals in determining fuel costs.

Product availability, refinery pricing decisions, inventory levels, exchange rates and competition among depot operators continue to influence wholesale petroleum prices.

New petrol and diesel prices emerge at depots as operators cut rates nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Sustained reductions could encourage filling stations to review their pump prices, potentially easing transportation and business operating costs.

However, further increases in global crude prices could raise petroleum product replacement costs and threaten the sustainability of the current downward pricing trend.

For now, Nigerian consumers will be watching whether the latest wholesale price reductions translate into meaningful savings at filling stations nationwide.

Five Lagos depots sell at N1,055

Legit.ng also reported that Petrol prices have fallen further across Nigeria’s wholesale market as intensifying competition among depot operators forces marketers to reduce prices, offering fresh hope of relief for motorists and businesses battling high transportation costs.

Five Lagos-based depots reduced their ex-depot prices to N1,055 per litre on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, marking the lowest rate among the surveyed terminals.

Source: Legit.ng