Morgan Freeman's wife count stands at two — Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, whom he married in 1967, and Myrna Colley-Lee, whom he married in 1984. Both marriages ended in divorce. The Oscar-winning actor has remained single since his second split was finalised in 2010, and no verified partner has been confirmed since. Freeman's personal life has also been shadowed by the 2015 murder of his step-granddaughter, E'Dena Hines — a tragedy that shook Hollywood.

Morgan Freeman speaks onstage at the AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Morgan Freeman has been married twice — to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967–1979) and Myrna Colley-Lee (1984–2010).

has been married — to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967–1979) and Myrna Colley-Lee (1984–2010). Both marriages ended in divorce ; Freeman has not remarried since 2010 .

; Freeman has not remarried since . Freeman has four children — Alfonso, Deena (adopted), Morgana, and Saifoulaye.

— Alfonso, Deena (adopted), Morgana, and Saifoulaye. His step-granddaughter E'Dena Hines was murdered in New York City in August 2015 .

was murdered in New York City in . As of 2026, Freeman has no confirmed partner and keeps his private life largely out of the public eye.

Profile summary

Full name Morgan Porterfield Freeman Jr. Date of birth 1 June 1937 Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, USA Age 89 Nationality American Occupation Actor, producer, narrator First wife Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (m. 1967, div. 1979) Second wife Myrna Colley-Lee (m. 1984, div. 2010) Children 4 (Alfonso, Deena, Morgana, Saifoulaye) Net worth ~$250 million (est.) Active since 1964

How many times has Morgan Freeman been married?

Morgan Freeman has been married twice — first to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw from 1967 to 1979, and then to Myrna Colley-Lee from 1984 to 2010. His divorces from both women marked the end of his marriages, and since his second divorce he has not remarried, generally keeping his personal life private.

First wife: Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967–1979)

Freeman was married to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw until 18 November 1979. At the time of their marriage, he was still an unknown actor trying to find his footing.

Morgan Freeman and Jeanette attend the Mighty Gents Broadway opening party. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

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When Freeman married Bradshaw in 1967, he also adopted her daughter, Deena, from a previous relationship. During their 12-year marriage, Freeman and Bradshaw also welcomed a daughter, Morgana. Freeman told Esquire in 2012.

Eventually I married, so I have a stepdaughter, whom I adopted just as soon as I could. There was some sort of legislative action at the time ... that stood in the way of adopting a girl.

By 1979, the pair had filed for divorce. Both Freeman and Bradshaw were private about what ended their 12-year marriage. Unlike many people connected to major stars, Bradshaw never built a public identity around the marriage and never stayed in the spotlight after the relationship ended.

Second wife: Myrna Colley-Lee (1984–2010)

Myrna Colley-Lee and Morgan Freeman during the Producers Guild of America's 3rd Annual Celebration of Diversity. Photo: Amy Tierney

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Freeman gave love a second shot in June 1984 when he married Myrna Colley-Lee. Colley-Lee is a theatre and film costume designer. Although they did not have children together, Colley-Lee reportedly helped raise Freeman's children from his past relationships.

She held close relationships with Freeman's children and grandchildren, and the two even raised his step-granddaughter, E'Dena Hines.

After 26 years together, the marriage crumbled. The couple separated in December 2007 and eventually finalised their divorce three years later in 2010. Freeman's attorney, William R. Wright, said, according to Fox News via the Associated Press.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Freeman's net worth is $250 million—though it could be higher, as he reportedly paid Colley-Lee a divorce settlement of between $100 million and $200 million in real estate and cash.

Does Morgan Freeman have a partner now?

Morgan Freeman during "The Jennifer Hudson Show". Photo: Chris Haston

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The American actor Morgan Freeman has had two divorces, and his relationships are kept so quiet that it is unclear whether he has dated anyone since. He has repeatedly denied tabloid rumours about new romances, including claims that he was dating his step-granddaughter, E'Dena Hines. Freeman told CNN, as reported by TMZ:

The recent reports of any pending marriage or romantic relationship of me to anyone are defamatory fabrications from the tabloid media designed to sell papers. What is even more alarming is that these fabrications are now being picked up by the legitimate press as well.

E'Dena Hines backed this up in a statement of her own, saying:

These stories about me and my grandfather are not only untrue, but they are also hurtful to me and my family.

E'Dena Hines and Morgan Freeman: a family tragedy

E'Dena Hines and Morgan Freeman attend THE DARK KNIGHT premiere red-carpet arrivals. Photo: Chance Yeh (modified by author)

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Freeman and Colley-Lee raised Freeman's step-granddaughter from his first marriage, E'Dena Hines. Hines was the granddaughter of Freeman's first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. Hines was an aspiring actress and played a small role in the 2015 film 5 Flights Up alongside Freeman and Diane Keaton.

E'Dena Hines, aged 33, died after receiving multiple stab wounds in New York City in August 2015. Her boyfriend, Lamar Davenport, was charged with second-degree murder. Freeman said in a statement released to Variety:

The world will never know her artistry in talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person.

The man who stabbed and killed Hines was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in state prison. Freeman's publicist noted that, while Hines was technically his step-granddaughter, he referred to her simply as his granddaughter.

Morgan Freeman's net worth

Morgan Freeman on stage at the Opening Ceremony. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

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As of 2025, Morgan Freeman's net worth is estimated at around $250 million. His earnings come not only from acting but also from producing, directing, and voiceover work. Sources of income include:

Film salaries — including roughly $5 million for Bruce Almighty and over $10 million from The Dark Knight trilogy.

— including roughly $5 million for and over $10 million from trilogy. Narration contracts — typically paying around $2 million each, with long-term residuals from The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby .

— typically paying around $2 million each, with long-term residuals from and . Production company — in 1996, Freeman and producer Lori McCreary co-founded Revelations Entertainment.

— in 1996, Freeman and producer Lori McCreary co-founded Revelations Entertainment. Television — Freeman joined Taylor Sheridan's Lioness as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins, continuing through the show's third season.

Latest news

Morgan Freeman recently told The Guardian that he is angry about AI recreating his iconic voice without his consent. The Oscar winner said:

Well, I tell you, my lawyers have been very, very busy. They have already found cases and are pursuing them?

Morgan Freeman poses backstage during the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Francis Ford Coppola. Photo: Anna Webber

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Freeman has also been making press rounds in support of his role in Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third instalment of the heist franchise, in which he appeared in all three films.

On retirement, Freeman said in the aforementioned interview with The Guardian:

Sometimes the idea of retirement would float past me but, as soon as my agent says there's a job or somebody wants you or they've made an offer, the whole thing just boils back.

He added:

The appetite is still there. I will concede that it's dimmed a little. But not enough to make a serious difference.

FAQs

Who is Morgan Freeman's wife? Morgan Freeman does not currently have a wife. He has been married twice — to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw (1967–1979) and Myrna Colley-Lee (1984–2010) — and both marriages ended in divorce. How many times has Morgan Freeman been married? Freeman has been married twice. He has not remarried since his divorce from Myrna Colley-Lee was finalised in September 2010. What happened to Morgan Freeman's wives? Both ex-wives are still alive. Jeanette Adair Bradshaw withdrew from public life entirely after the divorce. Myrna Colley-Lee, a theatre costume designer, received a large divorce settlement and also stepped back from the spotlight. Does Morgan Freeman have a partner now? No confirmed partner has been reported as of 2026. Freeman has denied tabloid speculation and is known to guard his private life closely. Who is E'Dena Hines? E'Dena Hines was Morgan Freeman's step-granddaughter — the daughter of his adopted daughter, Deena. She was murdered in New York City in August 2015, aged 33. Her killer was sentenced to 20 years in prison. How old is Morgan Freeman? Freeman was born on 1 June 1937, making him 89 years old as of mid-2026. How much is Morgan Freeman worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Morgan Freeman's 2026 net worth is an estimated $250 million. Did Morgan Freeman have children with his wives? Freeman has four children: Alfonso, Deena, Morgana, and Saifoulaye. Morgana is his biological daughter with Bradshaw, and Deena was Bradshaw's daughter whom he adopted. Colley-Lee had no biological children with Freeman.

Quick facts

Freeman won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Million Dollar Baby in 2005.

in 2005. He reprised his role as Thaddeus Bradley in Now You See Me: Now You Don't (2025).

(2025). He co-founded Revelations Entertainment in 1996 with producer Lori McCreary.

Freeman is an avid beekeeper and keeps hives on his Mississippi ranch.

He earned his private pilot's licence at the age of 65.

Morgan Freeman's wife and girlfriend history reflects a largely private romantic life despite his Hollywood fame. His two marriages to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and Myrna Colley-Lee ended in divorce, and he has kept his relationships since 2010 largely out of the public eye.

We also highlighted facts about Robert De Niro's wives, girlfriends and seven children. The article explores his marriages to Diahnne Abbott and Grace Hightower, as well as his relationship with Tiffany Chen.

De Niro became a father for the seventh time in his eighties when he welcomed his daughter, Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, with Tiffany Chen. His love life has also included high-profile names such as Toukie Smith and Naomi Campbell.

Source: Legit.ng