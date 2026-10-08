Lori McCommas may never have sought the spotlight, but her twice-married, twice-divorced relationship with actor Terrence Howard made her story impossible to ignore. Born on 22 June 1969 in New York City, Lori spent nearly two decades at the centre of one of Hollywood's most turbulent private lives — raising three children, enduring documented domestic abuse, and ultimately choosing quiet dignity over public drama. Her resilience is the real story behind the headlines.

Terrence Howard and Lori Howard during 2005 Sundance Film Festival - "Hustle and Flow" Premiere. Photo: Fred Hayes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lori McCommas was born on 22 June 1969 in New York City.

was born on in New York City. She married Terrence Howard twice — first in 1989 (divorced 2003) and again in 2005 (divorced 2007).

— first in (divorced 2003) and again in (divorced 2007). Together they share three children : Aubrey, Hunter, and Heaven Howard.

: Aubrey, Hunter, and Heaven Howard. Lori maintains a private financial life; reports estimating her net worth at $2 million originate from unverified online biography aggregators.

originate from unverified online biography aggregators. She has no public social media presence and lives privately.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Lori McCommas Also known as Lori Howard Date of birth 22 June 1969 Age (2026) 57 years old Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian (Jewish heritage) Religion Jewish heritage; raised children as Jehovah's Witnesses Education Henderson High School; Pratt Institute, Brooklyn Profession Homemaker Ex-husband Terrence Howard Children Aubrey Howard, Hunter Howard, Heaven Howard Grandchildren Hazel Gayle, Adrian Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) Estimated net worth Unverified / Private Social media Not active Current residence California, USA Known for Being the former wife of actor Terrence Howard

Who is Lori McCommas?

Lori McCommas is an American woman best known as the former wife of actor Terrence Howard. She became known to the public because of her long and complex relationship with the Hollywood star.

Even though she was once part of a celebrity marriage, she has always preferred a quiet and private lifestyle. That choice, given the turbulence she experienced, says a great deal about her character.

Early life, ethnicity, and education

Lori McCommas is an American woman of Jewish heritage born on 22 June 1969 in New York City. While Lori was raised with a Jewish background, her ex-husband Terrence Howard and she made the decision during their marriage to raise their three children as Jehovah's Witnesses. Religion remained a personal anchor for the family, with Lori prioritising a private spiritual life and a structured upbringing for her children away from the public eye.

Lori's educational journey began at Henderson High School, and she later attended the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. It was during her time at Pratt Institute that she crossed paths with Terrence Howard.

Top five facts about Lori McCommas. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lori McCommas' faith: Jewish roots and Jehovah's Witnesses

Lori McCommas's ethnicity reflects her Jewish heritage, though her religious journey evolved beyond her birth faith. She was born Jewish but grew up following the Jehovah's Witnesses denomination, which provided her with a strong moral framework and taught her resilience during difficult periods.

Her commitment to faith extended to her role as a mother. She chose to raise her children within the Jehovah's Witnesses faith, passing along the spiritual foundation that had supported her through various life transitions. Religion remained a personal anchor rather than a public statement, consistent with her overall approach to privacy.

Lori McCommas and Terrence Howard: the marriage timeline

Lori McCommas married Terrence Howard before he became one of Hollywood's most widely known actors. They married when Howard was still building his career and working toward bigger roles. That timing matters because Lori was connected to him before his biggest fame arrived.

Terrence Howard at the 11th Hollywood Beauty Awards. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

First marriage (1993–2001)

Howard married Lori McCommas in 1989. Although Terrence was an aspiring actor at the time, Lori supported him as he built his early acting career.

Their marriage was plagued by significant domestic instability. In September 2001, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at Lori's Pennsylvania residence after Terrence made threats during a telephone argument. Howard was arrested in 2001 after physically assaulting Lori. He later pleaded guilty to charges of disturbing the peace.

While the assault occurred in 2001, the couple's first divorce was not legally finalised until 2003. In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, Howard publicly acknowledged the 2001 assault:

She was talking to me real strong, and I lost my mind and slapped her in front of the kids. Her lawyer said it was a closed fist, but even slapping her was wrong.

Remarriage and final divorce (2005–2007)

Terrence Howard announces lawsuit against CAA over "Empire" salary. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Despite their separation, they remarried in 2005. This second marriage was an attempt to rebuild their relationship. Unfortunately, it did not last long, and they divorced again in 2007.

The divorce settlement was kept mostly private, but reports suggest it focused on child support and co-parenting arrangements.

Even after their final split, Howard spoke candidly about Lori. The now father of five revealed he still lived two blocks from his ex-wife and would often ask her, as he mentioned in a 2018 interview published by The Guardian:

Why did we get divorced?

Terrence Howard's marriages after Lori

The actor then tied the knot with his second wife, Michelle Ghent, in 2010. Terrence again came under fire for abuse allegations in 2013 when Michelle was photographed returning from a Costa Rican holiday with a black eye. Howard later married his third wife, Miranda Pak, in 2015 before they divorced the same year. After three years apart, they married again in 2018.

Lori McCommas's kids: Aubrey, Hunter, and Heaven Howard

Terrence Howard with his children at the Cinema Society Special Screening of "Iron Man". Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

The Oscar-nominated actor shares daughters Aubrey and Heaven, as well as son Hunter, with his first wife, Lori McCommas. In total, Terrence Howard is the father of five children — Aubrey, Hunter, Heaven, Qirin, and Hero — born from his relationships with two women, Lori McCommas and Miranda Pak.

Here is a brief overview of Lori's three children:

Aubrey Howard — Terrence's eldest child. In August 2024, Aubrey, her sister Heaven, and their dad visited an animal sanctuary, which she shared on Instagram. She has two children, Hazel and Adrian, making Lori a grandmother.

— Terrence's eldest child. In August 2024, Aubrey, her sister Heaven, and their dad visited an animal sanctuary, which she shared on Instagram. She has two children, Hazel and Adrian, making Lori a grandmother. Hunter Howard — Hunter collaborated creatively with his father, singing backup vocals on Terrence's 2008 album Shine Through It .

— Hunter collaborated creatively with his father, singing backup vocals on Terrence's 2008 album . Heaven Howard — Terrence Howard's daughter Heaven has spoken publicly on personal matters and remains close to her siblings.

Despite the unfortunate end to their marriage, Lori and Terrence Howard have remained cordial towards each other. They continue to co-parent their children and have even been seen together at family events.

What is Lori McCommas' net worth?

Lori McCommas has kept her personal finances private. No official public records, financial filings, or primary sources confirm her actual financial worth or the exact terms of her divorce settlements.

Terrence Howard attend the ceremony honouring Nia Long with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Her primary sources of financial stability include:

Divorce settlements from two marriages to Terrence Howard

Ongoing child support arrangements

Personal savings and investments accumulated over the years

Where is Lori McCommas now?

As of 2026, Lori lives in California, United States, far away from Hollywood lights and busy cities. She doesn't have Instagram, Facebook, or any public social media. You won't find updates or selfies from her online.

Despite facing significant challenges, including domestic violence and two divorces from the same man, Lori emerged as a figure of quiet dignity. She chose privacy over publicity, focusing her energy on creating a stable environment for her children.

Latest news

In December 2022, Howard announced that he planned to retire from acting, but has since appeared in several films and television shows.

Terrance Howard arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

The famous actor confirmed a more definitive retirement during a red carpet event for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, a Peacock series in which he reprised his role as Quentin Spivey. Howard told Entertainment Tonight that the show would be his swan song, as he planned to retire formally.

In that Entertainment Tonight interview, Howard said:

I've gotten to the point where now I've given the very best that I have as an actor. Now I'm enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don't want to do an impersonation of myself.

Comments about Howard's personal life received some backlash online, with some calling him "deeply problematic", bringing renewed attention to Lori's story and the abuse allegations she endured. Lori herself has made no public statements and continues to live away from the media.

FAQs

Who is Lori McCommas? Lori McCommas is an American homemaker and private public figure best known as the ex-wife of actor Terrence Howard. She is also the mother of three of his children. How many times did Lori McCommas marry Terrence Howard? Lori McCommas and Terrence Howard married twice. Their first marriage began in 1989 and ended in divorce in 2003. They remarried in 2005 and divorced a second time in 2007. What is Lori McCommas's ethnicity? She is described as American by nationality and Caucasian by ethnicity. Coming from a Jewish background, Lori was raised with traditions that emphasised modesty and kindness. Is Lori McCommas a Jehovah's Witness? Following her marriage to Terrence Howard and the birth of their children, Lori made the personal decision to raise her kids within the Jehovah's Witnesses faith. This shift reflects her adaptability and her dedication to providing her children with a structured spiritual life. Who are Lori McCommas's kids? Lori McCommas and Terrence Howard have three children together: Aubrey Howard, Hunter Howard, and Heaven Howard. What is Lori McCommas's net worth? Her exact net worth is private and unverified. Does Lori McCommas have social media? Lori does not use social media. She does not give interviews or attend Hollywood events. Is Lori McCommas a grandmother? Yes. Hazel Gayle and Adrian are listed as Terrence Howard's grandchildren, both children of Aubrey Howard.

Quick facts

Lori McCommas married Terrence Howard twice — in 1993 and again in 2005.

She attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where she met Howard.

She raised her three children — Aubrey, Hunter, and Heaven — as Jehovah's Witnesses.

Her estimated net worth is approximately $2 million, largely from divorce settlements.

She is a grandmother to two grandchildren, Hazel and Adrian.

Lori McCommas' story extends far beyond her connection to Terrence Howard. From a turbulent marriage and difficult family moments to raising three children and embracing a life away from the spotlight, she has chosen privacy and resilience. Today, Lori remains largely out of the public eye, letting her quiet life speak louder than the Hollywood headlines.

We also highlighted facts about Diandra Luker, the film producer and former wife of Michael Douglas, who later became the Countess of Dartmouth.

Her 22-year marriage to Douglas ended in a reported $45 million divorce settlement, but Luker’s next chapter took her back to Mallorca, where she married William Legge, Earl of Dartmouth, in 2025.

Source: Legit.ng