NIMC’s online portal lets Nigerians request corrections to NIN names, dates of birth and phone numbers without visiting an enrolment centre

Fees vary by correction: name changes and phone number updates cost N2,000, while date-of-birth changes cost N28,574

NIMC urges applicants to use official channels, provide valid supporting documents and note that every request is subject to verification

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking to correct errors in their National Identification Number (NIN) records can now modify their names, dates of birth and registered phone numbers online without necessarily visiting a National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrolment centre.

The commission's Self-Service Modification portal allows eligible Nigerians to update their personal information remotely, subject to identity verification, payment of applicable fees and submission of supporting documents.

How to change date of birth, phone number and other data on NIN online. Credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

The service is particularly important for individuals whose NIN details do not match their bank records, passports, SIM registration information or other official documents.

Such discrepancies can create difficulties during identity verification and access to essential financial and government services.

NIMC provides seven steps for correction

According to information on the NIMC Self-Service Modification portal, applicants can request corrections through the following steps:

Visit the official portal: Go to https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng/. Log in or register: Enter your NIN, complete facial verification, and verify your email address or one-time password. Select the modification: Choose the personal information you want to correct, including your name, date of birth or phone number. Pay the applicable fee: Complete payment through the approved payment channel displayed on the portal. Upload supporting documents: Provide the required documents and enter the correct information. Review and submit: Confirm your details, accept the declaration and submit your application. Save the transaction slip for reference. Await approval: Monitor your application status and download your updated NIN slip once the modification is approved.

Applicants should ensure that all information submitted matches their supporting documents to avoid delays or rejection.

How much Nigerians will pay for NIN corrections

The cost of modifying NIN information depends on the particular field being corrected.

Based on the fee information supplied, name modification attracts a charge of N2,000 per field.

Applicants seeking to change their names may need a court affidavit, newspaper publication, marriage certificate or another acceptable government-issued identification document, depending on the reason for the correction.

Date-of-birth modification attracts a higher fee of N28,574.

The process requires a digitised birth certificate or attestation issued by the National Population Commission (NPC).

Applicants must validate the relevant NPC certificate details before completing their requests.

For phone number modifications, the stated fee is N2,000. Applicants may be required to provide a police report and enter the replacement number in the international +234 format.

These amounts should be confirmed on the official NIMC fees page before payment.

NIMC warns applicants to use official channels

Nigerians are advised to complete their modifications through authorised NIMC platforms rather than unofficial agents promising immediate corrections.

FG lists fresh steps to change the date of birth, name and phone on NIN online. Credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

Applicants should also avoid sharing their NIN login credentials, verification codes or sensitive identity documents with unknown individuals.

Importantly, submitting a modification request does not guarantee automatic approval, as applications remain subject to verification.

The online service offers Nigerians a more convenient way to resolve identity discrepancies while reducing unnecessary visits to physical enrolment centres.

NIMC to launch WhatsApp platform for NIN registration

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians may soon be able to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) through WhatsApp as the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) moves to expand its digital services.

The proposed platform will allow citizens to complete their pre-enrolment and book appointments for biometric capture before visiting designated registration centres.

Source: Legit.ng