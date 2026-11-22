Suspected gunmen reportedly torched Government Secondary School, Masharkut, in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State on Sunday afternoon

Residents first noticed smoke rising from the school compound before confirming the building was ablaze about 30 minutes later

Bokkos LGA chairman confirmed the incident but said those responsible had not yet been identified

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bokkos, Plateau State - Suspected gunmen set fire to Government Secondary School, Masharkut, in the Butura District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State, on Sunday afternoon, triggering widespread panic among residents.

A community member, Daniel Bwehfa Makodeng, told journalists that the attack began around 1pm on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

As reported by Vanguard, he said locals first noticed smoke rising from the school premises shortly after returning from church service, only realising the building was burning roughly 30 minutes later.

"Suspected bandits set the school on fire around 1pm," Makodeng said.

LG chairman confirms attack

The Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area, Hon. Amalau Amalau, confirmed that the council had received reports of the fire.

Speaking by telephone, Amalau said neither the circumstances of the attack nor the identities of those behind it had been established at the time.

"We only saw the school in flames. We cannot ascertain at the moment who was responsible or whether it was carried out by terrorists," Amalau said.

He added that the destruction of the school building was the immediate concern for local authorities.

Security operatives had not responded to requests for comment as of the time this report was filed.

Gunmen kill Plateau University security guard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen shot dead a 55-year-old Plateau State University security guard on Thursday night in Barkin Ladi LGA.

The victim, Mr Sati Kalbas, was ambushed with his wife while returning home by motorcycle.

A community resident and the university's acting information officer both confirmed the killing and condemned the attack

Source: Legit.ng