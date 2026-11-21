President Bola Tinubu publicly raised the hands of three APC governorship candidates at a campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, on Saturday, November 21

The Ibadan event marked the South-West leg of Tinubu's re-election campaign, his seventh state rally since October 24

The rally was held without fanfare in honour of victims of a fatal boat accident in Bayelsa State on Friday. November 20

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, November 21, threw his public weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates in Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states at a campaign rally held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu said, "The governor you will vote for, I will show you," before physically raising the hand of Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the APC's governorship candidate in Oyo state. He went on to do the same for Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, widely known as Yayi, the party's candidate in Ogun state, and Obafemi Hamzat, the incumbent deputy governor of Lagos State, who is the APC's flagbearer there. Tinubu also raised the hand of Remi Oseni, the APC senatorial candidate for Oyo South.

President Bola Tinubu endorses three governorship candidates in Southwest Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

According to The Punch, the Ibadan rally was the South-West leg of the President's re-election campaign and the seventh state event he had attended since the exercise kicked off in Kaduna on October 24. Vice-President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, federal lawmakers and other senior party figures were all present.

Tinubu directed that the event be conducted without elaborate fanfare, in deference to victims of a boat accident that occurred in Ukubie, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Friday.

Oyo contest significant for APC

The rally carries particular weight in Oyo State, where the APC is challenging Governor Seyi Makinde, who has since left office and is seeking the presidency on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). Alli, who represents Oyo South in the Senate, was confirmed as the APC's consensus governorship candidate in May following consultations among party leaders.

In Ogun, Adeola currently represents Ogun West in the Senate, while Hamzat steps into the Lagos race as the party's chosen candidate after years as deputy governor.

By raising the hands of all three candidates at the same rally, Tinubu directly tied his own re-election push to the party's governorship campaigns, as APC leadership works to maintain and extend its grip across the South-West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

President Bola Tinubu unveils Southwest governorship candidates Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng