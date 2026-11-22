The Kano APC dismissed NDC allegations of electoral manipulation as false and an attempt to divert attention from internal problems

NDC campaign council director-general Shehu Wada Sagagi had accused the APC of using the CSRVS to interfere with the electoral process

APC chairman Umar Haruna Doguwa questioned whether the NDC's governorship and deputy candidates even meet the legal requirements to appear on the ballot

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has fired back at the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), telling the opposition party to settle questions about the eligibility of its own candidates before pointing fingers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the ruling party.

The NDC had on Saturday raised alarm at a press conference, with its Governorship Campaign Council Director-General, Shehu Wada Sagagi.

The party claimed that the APC was using the Coalition Supports and Results Verification System (CSRVS) to pressure and interfere with the electoral process ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

APC State Chairman Umar Haruna Doguwa rejected the claims outright, demanding that Sagagi back his accusations with concrete evidence.

As reported by Vanguard, Doguwa said the allegations were baseless and described them as a calculated move by the opposition to draw attention away from problems within its own ranks.

APC questions NDC candidate qualifications

Doguwa specifically challenged the NDC to explain questions surrounding the eligibility of its governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and his running mate, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, before making public accusations against electoral institutions.

"Instead of dissipating energy on matters of little concern, the NDC should concentrate on issues surrounding the eligibility and qualifications of its candidates," Doguwa said.

He added that a party which had not yet confirmed that its candidates could legally appear on the ballot had no business accusing INEC or the APC of wrongdoing.

"Such conduct is not only reckless but also a clear attempt to play the victim card," he said.

The APC chairman also criticised the NDC for making allegations about an election that had not yet taken place, describing the move as premature and unhelpful.

APC says it is ready for the election

Doguwa said the APC was fully prepared for the forthcoming governorship election and would resist any attempt by any party or individual to meddle with the process under the cover of protecting electoral credibility.

He called on the NDC and all other political parties to respect electoral laws and allow INEC and other relevant institutions to carry out their constitutional duties without interference.

The APC said it remained confident going into the election and urged all parties to ensure their candidates met legal requirements before engaging in public accusations.

Source: Legit.ng