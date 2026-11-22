Malaysia has published its official visa requirements, listing countries whose citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to the country

The Malaysian immigration authority specified that citizens from several nations are permitted to enter by air only, not by land or sea

Countries on the single-asterisk list include more than a dozen other African nations

Malaysia has officially published its visa requirements, naming countries whose citizens must secure a visa before entering the country, with a specific restriction applied to a large group of them.

The Malaysian Immigration Department released the full list of affected countries, dividing them into categories based on the conditions of entry. Among the countries listed, 19 of them can only enter Malaysia by air, with land and sea routes unavailable to their citizens.

Malaysia mentions the nations whose citizens need visa to enter the country by plane. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries on Malaysia's air-only visa list

Angola Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Central African Republic Democratic Republic of Congo Congo Republic Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Ethiopia Ghana Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast (Cote D’ Ivoire) Liberia Mali Mozambique Nigeria Niger

Citizens from these countries are required to obtain a valid Malaysian visa before travelling and must arrive through an airport rather than any land border crossing or sea port of entry.

See the full visa requirement breakdown on the [Malaysian Immigration Department's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Malaysia announce residence pass fee for three categories of foreigners.

Australia eases visa requirement for 52 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published its free Immi App, now available to visa applicants in 52 countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. The app lets eligible applicants submit passport details and facial biometrics using their smartphones, without visiting a biometric centre.

For applicants who have already provided fingerprints and a facial image to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs, a successful app submission can mean no in-person visit is needed for a new visa application. The process is free, and the department says an applicant’s ImmiAccount is updated within 24 hours.

Source: Legit.ng