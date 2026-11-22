South Africa topped the African continent in the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index with a score of 588, placing 14th globally

Nigeria ranked fourth in Africa and 21st worldwide with 578 points, putting it in the high English proficiency category

The EF EPI 2026 rankings drew on English test results from about 2.3 million adults across 117 countries and regions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

South Africa has emerged as the most English-proficient country on the African continent, according to the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index (EF EPI), which assessed adults across 117 countries and regions.

The index, compiled by EF Education First, ranked South Africa 14th globally with a score of 588. Zimbabwe followed closely in second place on the continent, scoring 587 to claim 15th position worldwide.

EF Education First noted that the 2026 rankings are based on English test results from roughly 2.3 million adults and do not constitute nationally representative population surveys.

StatiSense disclosed this via its X handle @StatiSense on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Nigeria among Africa's top four

Kenya came third in Africa with a score of 582, ranking 20th globally, while Nigeria placed fourth on the continent and 21st in the world with 578 points. That score put Nigeria in the high English proficiency category under the EF EPI classification system.

Ghana ranked fifth in Africa with 535 points, placing 35th globally, and Uganda came sixth with 517 points at 48th in the world. Ethiopia followed in seventh with 506 points, good for 53rd globally.

Three North African countries featured in the bottom half of the top 12. Morocco scored 492 to rank 60th globally, Tunisia recorded 490 for 61st place, and Algeria closed the list with 464 points, placing 76th worldwide.

Tanzania and Mozambique also made the top 12, scoring 477 and 475 respectively, to rank 70th and 72nd globally.

How the rankings were compiled

The full top 12 African rankings are as follows:

1. South Africa: 588 (14th globally)

2. Zimbabwe: 587 (15th)

3. Kenya: 582 (20th)

4. Nigeria: 578 (21st)

5. Ghana: 535 (35th)

6. Uganda: 517 (48th)

7. Ethiopia: 506 (53rd)

8. Morocco: 492 (60th)

9. Tunisia: 490 (61st)

10. Tanzania: 477 (70th)

11. Mozambique: 475 (72nd)

12. Algeria: 464 (76th)

Source: Legit.ng