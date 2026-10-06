Why Bob Saget's artist daughter Aubrey Saget chose painting over Hollywood fame

Aubrey Michelle Saget grew up as the eldest daughter of one of America's most beloved TV dads, yet she turned her back on the spotlight entirely. Where her father Bob Saget spent decades making audiences laugh on Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, Aubrey built a quiet, deliberate life around oil paint and canvas. Today she is recognised not as a celebrity's daughter, but as a working painter and co-founder of a Brooklyn art collective, a choice that speaks volumes about who she is.

L-R, Kelly Rizzo and Aubrey Saget attend Netflix's "Who is Martin Mull?" Friends and Family Screening at Netflix Roma Theatre. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Aubrey Michelle Saget was born on 15 February 1987 in New York City, the eldest of Bob Saget's three daughters.

was born on in New York City, the eldest of Bob Saget's three daughters. In 2013 , she co-founded Studio 200 with her sister Lara Melanie Saget, a travelling art exhibition collective based in Brooklyn.

, she co-founded with her sister Lara Melanie Saget, a travelling art exhibition collective based in Brooklyn. She married Andy Kabel on 13 November 2022 in Tulum, Mexico, ten months after her father's death.

on in Tulum, Mexico, ten months after her father's death. Her estimated net worth is approximately $300,000, drawn from her painting practice and curatorial work.

Profile summary

Full name Aubrey Michelle Saget Date of birth 15 February 1987 Age (2026) 39 Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Parents Bob Saget; Sherri Kramer Siblings Lara Melanie Saget; Jennifer Belle Saget Education BFA, New York University (2009); MFA, New York University (2016) Profession Painter; art curator; co-founder of Studio 200 Husband Andy Kabel (married 13 November 2022) Children Not publicly known Residence Los Angeles, California Instagram @aubreysaget Estimated net worth $300,000

Who is Aubrey Saget?

Aubrey Saget is best known as the eldest daughter of the late comedian and actor Bob Saget, the man loved by millions for his role in Full House. That description, though accurate, undersells her.

Her life is not defined by his fame. While her father spent years in the spotlight, Aubrey chose a quieter and more personal path, building her life around art, creativity, and meaningful experiences.

Her full birth name is Aubrey Michelle Saget, born on 15 February 1987 in New York, USA. Her mother, Sherri Kramer, is a talented screenwriter and author who played an important role in raising Aubrey and her sisters. Bob and Sherri were high school sweethearts who married in 1982 but later divorced in 1997.

Growing up

Five facts about Aubrey Saget. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Paternally, she is of Jewish descent; her grandfather (Bob's father), Benjamin, was a supermarket executive, and her grandmother, Rosalyn "Dolly", was a hospital administrator. Aubrey grew up in Los Angeles, California, before eventually relocating to New York to pursue her education and career.

Aubrey accompanied her father to many red-carpet appearances but otherwise had a fairly private childhood. Bob, for his part, made no secret of his pride in her.

I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They're all artists.

Aubrey Saget's art career: from NYU to the gallery wall

While her father made his name in comedy, Aubrey Saget chose a quieter creative path. Here's how her journey as an artist has unfolded over the years.

Education and early exhibitions

Aubrey studied at New York University, where she earned a BFA in 2009 and an MFA in 2016. Her training sharpened a highly specific artistic voice. She is a professional in oil paintings that focus on framing and pacing. She claims her process centres around adding and subtracting within each small frame.

Aubrey, a painter, has been featured in gallery exhibitions all over the world and won the New York University Steinhardt Masters in Fine Art Scholarship Award Grant in 2015.

Since graduating, Aubrey has exhibited her work at New York City galleries, including Off White Columns, 3walls, 80WSE Gallery, and Charles Moffett Gallery.

Her official artist CV also lists appearances in major art fairs: she showed work at NADA New York in 2024 with Halsey McKay Gallery, and at NADA Miami in 2020 with Charles Moffett Gallery. In 2024, she presented Fall Walk, a 12 × 18-inch oil on panel, at NADA New York 2024 through Halsey McKay Gallery.

Studio 200: the collective she built with her sister

Aubrey and her sister Lara are both accomplished artists who founded the travelling art exhibition collective Studio 200, which hosts workshops, performances, and residency programmes in Brooklyn, New York, back in 2013.

Rather than staying in one location, Studio 200 brings together artists and creative ideas through different events and programmes. The siblings' collaboration reflects a shared vision: art that moves, connects, and involves its community directly.

Lara, turning 36 in 2026, is an artist like her sister, but she works with rocks, paint, glass, and many other natural elements rather than just oil painting.

Aubrey Saget's husband and personal life

Aubrey tends to keep her personal life low-key, but she has shared a few happy milestones with fans along the way. Here's what we know about her marriage.

Who is Andy Kabel?

L-R. Andy Kabel and Aubrey Saget attend Netflix's "Who is Martin Mull?" Friends and Family Screening at Netflix Roma Theater on September 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Aubrey Saget has been married to Andy Kabel since 13 November 2022. According to a post on Kabel's Instagram, the couple got engaged in December 2020. Aubrey married her long-time partner Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico.

Aubrey's sister Lara shared a snap of the newlyweds saying their vows under a canopy of palm tree branches on the beach. Kelly Rizzo also gave fans a peek at the seaside celebration, and at Aubrey's bridal attire, she wore a beautiful off-shoulder white wedding gown, while her groom, Kabel, was in a tan-brown suit.

The Full House actor's widow, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event and posted a snap with the bride on 14 November, saying, "I love you so very much @aubreysaget."

No children have been publicly confirmed.

The bond with Kelly Rizzo

A relationship that has been reported on is the connection between the sisters and their stepmom, Kelly Rizzo. In June 2022, Rizzo gave some insight into her bond with Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer when she responded to a fan's question on Instagram about whether they still stay in touch following Bob's death. "I'd call it more than getting along," Rizzo responded, per People.

Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget: what about her sisters?

Lara was born on 16 October 1989 in New York. She earned her Bachelor's degree in 2012 from Barnard College and later her Master of Fine Arts from New York University in 2018. Lara Melanie, born in 1989, is an artist, curator, and yoga instructor. She has exhibited her artwork in multiple galleries and frequently shares her creations on social media.

Jennifer Belle Saget is the youngest daughter of Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer. Unlike her sisters, she keeps a low profile and stays out of the entertainment industry. Jennifer Belle Saget maintains a private Instagram account.

After Bob Saget's death: a family's grief and resilience

Bob Saget (L) and daughter Aubrey Saget attend Bob Saget's Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine presented by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Robert Lane Saget was born on 17 May 1956 in Philadelphia and died on 9 January 2022 in Orange County, Florida, aged 65. The loss hit Aubrey profoundly.

Aubrey Saget shared a screenshot of the last text she received from her dad prior to his untimely death at age 65. She posted a screengrab to her Instagram Story of the final text she received from her father, who had been in Florida on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour. According to People, the text read: "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!"

After his death in January 2022, the family issued a statement about how "devastated" they were over their father's passing.

We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.

Latest news: Aubrey steps out for Bob's posthumous Netflix documentary

In September 2026, Bob Saget's eldest daughter, Aubrey, made an incredibly rare public appearance with her stepmom, Kelly Rizzo, attending the premiere of the Netflix documentary Who Is Martin Mull?

Bob Saget's final documentary project, Who Is Martin Mull?, co-directed and executive-produced by Saget before his death in 2022, is set for release on Netflix on 7 October 2026.

The film marks his final, posthumous co-directorial project, and Aubrey and Kelly Rizzo's attendance shows how close Bob's daughters have remained with Kelly in the years since his passing.

Saget co-directed Who Is Martin Mull? alongside Neil Berkeley, who helped complete the project following Saget's passing. The documentary explores the life and career of the late comedian, musician, and painter Martin Mull through interviews, archival footage, and conversations with individuals who knew him, including Steve Martin, Tom Waits, and David Alan Grier.

Net worth

Aubrey Saget's estimated net worth is around $300,000. Her income mainly comes from her work as an artist and her involvement in art projects. Multiple sources, including The Denver Magazine, align on this figure. Her income sources include:

Oil painting sales through represented galleries (Halsey McKay, TOTAH, Charles Moffett)

through represented galleries (Halsey McKay, TOTAH, Charles Moffett) Curatorial fees from Studio 200 projects and residency programmes

from Studio 200 projects and residency programmes Art fair appearances , including NADA New York and NADA Miami

, including NADA New York and NADA Miami Scholarship awards, including the NYU Steinhardt grant she received in 2015

FAQs

Who is Aubrey Saget? Aubrey Michelle Saget is an American painter and art curator and the eldest daughter of the late comedian Bob Saget. She earned her BFA and MFA from New York University and co-founded the travelling art collective Studio 200 with her sister Lara. Who is Aubrey Saget's husband? Aubrey married Andy Kabel on 13 November 2022 in a beachside ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. The couple had been together for several years before getting engaged in December 2020. Does Aubrey Saget have a baby? No children have been publicly confirmed or announced by Aubrey Saget or her husband Andy Kabel. Who are Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget? They are Aubrey's younger sisters. Lara Melanie (born 1989) is a sculptor, curator, and yoga instructor who co-founded Studio 200 with Aubrey. Jennifer Belle (born 1992) is the youngest sister and maintains a very private life. What was Bob Saget's last message to Aubrey? Bob texted Aubrey just before his final stand-up performance on 8 January 2022, writing: "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" She shared a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story after his death. What galleries has Aubrey Saget exhibited in? Her work has been shown at Halsey McKay Gallery (East Hampton), TOTAH (New York), Charles Moffetttt Gallery (New York), 80WSE Gallery, and Off White Columns, among others. What is Aubrey Saget's net worth? Her estimated net worth is approximately $300,000, derived from her painting practice, curatorial work, and Studio 200. Is Aubrey Saget on Instagram? Yes. Her account is @aubreysaget, where she shares artwork previews and glimpses of her creative process.

We also highlighted facts about Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget’s relationship, from their first Instagram messages to their marriage and the years they shared before his death.

Their connection began with a direct message in 2015 and became a marriage in 2018. Saget’s final words to Rizzo were, “I love you endlessly,” a message she said captured the way he made people feel.

Source: Legit.ng