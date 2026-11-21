Norway officially explained what its oral citizenship test measures, focusing on spoken Norwegian rather than knowledge of topics discussed

The country listed five specific language skills that applicants are assessed on during the oral examination

Norway confirmed the oral test lasts approximately 20 to 25 minutes, meaning applicants finish in under half an hour

Norway has officially outlined what foreigners can expect from the oral examination required when applying for citizenship, including how the test is structured and exactly how much time it takes to complete.

The government clarified that the oral test is not a knowledge assessment. Instead, it focuses entirely on how well an applicant can communicate in Norwegian, evaluating spoken language ability rather than what a person knows about any given topic.

Norway explains what its oral test measures, states how long citizenship applicants spend on it. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/ SDI Productions

Source: Getty Images

What the Norwegian oral citizenship test measures

According to Norway, the oral examination assesses applicants across five specific areas of spoken language. These are:

1. The ability to give clear and understandable answers to questions

2. Fluency of speech

3. Correct pronunciation of words

4. Use of appropriate vocabulary

5. Accuracy of grammar

How long the oral citizenship test takes

The test lasts approximately 20 to 25 minutes in total, which means applicants complete the entire examination in under 30 minutes.

Netherlands sets age requirement for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands had set conditions for foreigners living abroad who wish to obtain Dutch citizenship.

Applicants must be at least 18 and qualify through marriage to a Dutch citizen, adoption by a Dutch parent, or eligibility for a residence permit for a non-temporary purpose.

Source: Legit.ng