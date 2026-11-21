Norway States Duration of Oral Language Test for foreigners Applying For Citizenship
- Norway officially explained what its oral citizenship test measures, focusing on spoken Norwegian rather than knowledge of topics discussed
- The country listed five specific language skills that applicants are assessed on during the oral examination
- Norway confirmed the oral test lasts approximately 20 to 25 minutes, meaning applicants finish in under half an hour
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Norway has officially outlined what foreigners can expect from the oral examination required when applying for citizenship, including how the test is structured and exactly how much time it takes to complete.
The government clarified that the oral test is not a knowledge assessment. Instead, it focuses entirely on how well an applicant can communicate in Norwegian, evaluating spoken language ability rather than what a person knows about any given topic.
What the Norwegian oral citizenship test measures
According to Norway, the oral examination assesses applicants across five specific areas of spoken language. These are:
1. The ability to give clear and understandable answers to questions
2. Fluency of speech
3. Correct pronunciation of words
4. Use of appropriate vocabulary
5. Accuracy of grammar
How long the oral citizenship test takes
The test lasts approximately 20 to 25 minutes in total, which means applicants complete the entire examination in under 30 minutes.
Netherlands sets age requirement for citizenship applicants
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands had set conditions for foreigners living abroad who wish to obtain Dutch citizenship.
Applicants must be at least 18 and qualify through marriage to a Dutch citizen, adoption by a Dutch parent, or eligibility for a residence permit for a non-temporary purpose.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng