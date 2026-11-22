Aisha Buhari stepped out wearing attire bearing President Bola Tinubu's logo and picture, with a former aide sharing the video on Saturday, November 21

The video came days after an ADC chieftain claimed the former first lady had transferred late President Buhari's 12 million votes to Atiku Abubakar

Atiku had publicly confirmed hosting Aisha Buhari at his home and said she visited him in Saudi Arabia earlier in 2025

Aisha Buhari, widow of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has sparked fresh political debate after footage of her wearing attire printed with President Bola Tinubu's logo surfaced on social media ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, posted the video on Saturday, November 21, with the caption: "A message from Daura."

The timing of the video was notable. Just days earlier, Solomon Dalung, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), had publicly claimed that the former first lady visited Atiku Abubakar to inform him that the late President Buhari's 12 million votes had been transferred to his camp for the 2027 presidential race.

Dalung's claims on Channels TV

Dalung made those remarks during an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, November 12. He also referenced what he described as a phone call from Buhari's grave, through which the late president supposedly urged Nigerians to vote for Atiku.

The ADC chieftain appeared to base his assertion on a series of known meetings between Atiku and Aisha Buhari. In September, Atiku publicly confirmed that he had hosted the former first lady at his residence. Before that, in February, the former vice president said she had visited him at his apartment in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by her daughter. Dalung framed those visits as part of a coordinated effort to consolidate the late president's voter base behind Atiku's 2027 bid.

Aisha Buhari's response

The video shared by Ahmad appeared to serve as a direct rebuttal to Dalung's claims, with the former first lady's choice of attire signalling support for President Tinubu rather than the opposition candidate.

The footage has since drawn wide attention online as observers read it as a public political declaration by Aisha Buhari, cutting against the narrative being pushed by ADC figures ahead of next year's election.

See the video of Aisha Buhari on X here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng