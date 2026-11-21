Manchester City failed to beat Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, with the West London side earning a point for the first time against City in 15 years

Erling Haaland had a goal ruled out by VAR during the first half as City struggled to find their footing in the match

The result extended a difficult run for City, who have now failed to win four consecutive Premier League games after a perfect start to the season

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about the pressure building at the club after his side could only draw 1-1 with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodrigo Muniz handed Fulham the lead in the 16th minute, and while Erling Haaland thought he had levelled shortly after, the goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee.

Enzo Maresca during Man City's draw against Fulham. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

Elliott Anderson then drew the visitors level in the second half, and Fulham held on to claim a share of the spoils.

The draw continued what has become an alarming run for the Premier League side. City had opened the season with seven straight wins, but their form has since fallen apart completely.

They have now lost three and drawn one across their last four league outings, dropping points in four consecutive matches.

For Fulham, the result represented a hard-earned achievement against one of England's most dominant sides in recent history, earning their first positive result against City in 15 years, as noted by Goal.

For City, it only deepened the questions surrounding a team that looked unstoppable just weeks ago.

Maresca reacts after City draw

Maresca acknowledged the difficulty of the situation after the final whistle.

"It's a tough moment in terms of results," he said via NBC Sports.

"Again, we conceded a goal but created a little bit of anxiety in terms of going behind. But again, at this moment the only thing we can do is try to recover it. We have another big game on Tuesday and try to focus on that."

The coming days offer little room for recovery. City are set to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League before making the trip to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

Both fixtures will test whether Maresca can halt the slide and steady a squad that appeared to be cruising towards another title challenge not long ago.

Why VAR disallowed Haaland's goal

Legit.ng previously reported that VAR disallowed Erling Haaland's equaliser after checking for a foul on Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Haaland was adjudged to have taken the ball under the control of the goalkeeper, which contravenes Law 12 of the football rules.

Source: Legit.ng