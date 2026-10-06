Peter John Nottoli was married to actress Crystal Reed long before she became the beloved Allison Argent on MTV's Teen Wolf. The couple married in 2008, before Reed became a familiar face on television, and divorced in 2012. While Reed's career exploded, Nottoli returned to private life, and most fans never knew the marriage existed at all.

Peter Nottoli (L) and Crystal Reed dressed formally and posed closely together indoors. Photo: postwire.blog (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Peter John Nottoli married Crystal Reed in 2008 in Roseville, Michigan.

married Crystal Reed in in Roseville, Michigan. Several sources state that Reed filed for divorce in September 2011, the same year Teen Wolf premiered.

the same year premiered. Their divorce was finalised on 31 May 2012 in Los Angeles County.

in Los Angeles County. Crystal Reed's net worth is estimated at $2 million–$4 million, built through Teen Wolf, Gotham, and Swamp Thing.

Profile summary

Full name Peter John Nottoli Birthplace Constantine, Michigan, USA Nationality American Profession Product manager Former spouse Crystal Reed (m. 2008 – div. 2012) Wedding location Roseville, Michigan Divorce filed 12 September 2011 Divorce finalised 31 May 2012 Children None publicly known

Who is Peter Nottoli?

Peter Nottoli is a private individual who keeps no public profile. He is known publicly only as Crystal Reed's former husband, and little verifiable information about his life beyond the marriage has been published.

He became widely known because he was previously married to actress Crystal Reed, who rose to fame playing Allison Argent on MTV's Teen Wolf. Outside of that connection, he is known for his career in sales and product management.

He is a private individual whose name became associated with the entertainment industry through his marriage to Crystal Reed. He is not known for a major acting role, television appearance, music career, political position, or other public-facing profession.

Peter Nottoli's background and education

Although several online profiles associate his name with corporate management and the recreational-vehicle industry, those professional records do not conclusively establish that they belong to the same Peter John Nottoli who married Reed. His documented personal history remains thin beyond the marriage itself.

Peter Nottoli and Crystal Reed's marriage

Long before Crystal Reed became a familiar face on TV, she had already said, "I do." Here's what is known about her early marriage to Peter Nottoli.

How the couple met

Nottoli and Reed married in 2008. Some biographical listings place the wedding in Roseville, Michigan, the area where Reed attended high school before pursuing acting professionally. The marriage took place before Reed became widely recognised for her television work.

Crystal Reed is of half-Native American and half-Polish descent. Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, she began studying the arts at a young age. She attended Wayne State University and was part of the Bachelor of Fine Arts programme but left when she questioned whether it was the right fit for her.

The timeline: marriage, Teen Wolf, and divorce

The timing of the marriage and its dissolution is striking. Nottoli and Reed were still legally married when the Teen Wolf series premiered, although Reed filed for divorce later that year.

According to biographical listings, Reed married Peter Nottoli in 2008; court records cited by those listings show she filed for divorce in September 2011, and the divorce was finalised in May 2012.

Date Event 2008 Nottoli and Reed marry in Roseville, Michigan June 2011 Teen Wolf premieres on MTV 12 September 2011 Reed files for divorce 31 May 2012 Divorce finalised in LA County

Crystal Reed: from Michigan to Hollywood

Crystal Reed at the "Bugonia" New York Premiere held at the Museum of Modern Art on October 21, 2025, in New York, New York. Photo : John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Reed's rise to fame didn't happen overnight. Here's a look at the steps that took her from the Midwest to one of TV's most popular teen dramas.

Early career and Teen Wolf

Crystal Marie Reed (born 6 February 1985) is an American actress, best known for playing Allison Argent on the Teen Wolf television series. After leaving college, Crystal began modelling and acting. Being "disillusioned" by the modelling industry, she was quickly cast in her breakout role on Teen Wolf, playing the now iconic Allison Argent.

She came to prominence playing Allison Argent in the series Teen Wolf (2011–2014). She departed the series after the third season but made a guest appearance in the fifth season as Allison's ancestor Marie-Jeanne Valet.

Career after divorce

Following her divorce from Nottoli, Crystal Reed continued developing a career that extended well beyond Teen Wolf. Reed went on to reprise her role as Allison Argent in the reunion film Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023). She also played Sofia Falcone in the fourth season of Gotham (2017–2018) and the lead role of Abby Arcane in the series Swamp Thing (2019).

Reed has spoken candidly about her approach to relationships since her marriage ended. As she told an interviewer:

I started to be much happier in my relationships when I realised that I can only control myself. That way, you don't worry about people and don't waste your time thinking, 'What if he cheats on me?' You can't control that.

Crystal Reed's relationships after Peter Nottoli

Reed's love life drew significant attention during her Teen Wolf years.

Peter John Nottoli (m. 2008 – div. 2012): her first and only marriage, kept largely out of public view Daniel Sharman (2012–2013): she dated her Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman from February 2012 until June 2013 Darren McMullen (2013–2019): Reed was subsequently in a relationship with television presenter Darren McMullen from July 2013 until early 2019

After her split with Sharman, Reed told Us Magazine, as quoted by Creeto, "It was lonely, but I was lucky enough to meet the most incredible people."

Crystal Reed's net worth

Crystal Reed's net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $4 million, primarily derived from her acting career in television and film. Her breakout role as Allison Argent in Teen Wolf (2011–2014, 2023), along with roles in Gotham (2017–2018), Swamp Thing (2019), and films like Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) and Ghostland (2018), contributed significantly to her earnings.

Her income sources include:

Television salaries from Teen Wolf , Gotham , and Swamp Thing

, , and Film roles across a decade-long career

Earnings from endorsements and appearances at fan conventions

A growing social media presence with over 3 million Instagram followers

Latest news

Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf: The Movie) has signed on to star in Ed, an AI-themed sci-fi horror thriller from director Christopher J. Scott and the Atlanta-based Pangaea Studios, alongside Golden Globe winner John Travolta and Chet Hanks. The project was announced by Deadline in September 2025.

Crystal Reed also attended The Bride! New York Premiere at Rose Theatre, Jazz at Lincoln Centre on 3 March 2026. She continues to appear at fan conventions; events in 2026 included The Nostalgia Con in Anaheim in June and COMICON Napoli in April.

FAQs

When did Peter Nottoli and Crystal Reed get married? Their marriage began in Michigan in 2008. Why did Crystal Reed and Peter Nottoli divorce? They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. When was the divorce finalised? Their divorce was finalised on 31 May 2012. Did Crystal Reed and Peter Nottoli have children? No. He and Crystal Reed did not have any children together. What is Crystal Reed's net worth? Estimates vary across sources, with some citing $2 million, others $3 million, and higher estimates at $4 million, reflecting her steady success in Hollywood. What is Crystal Reed doing now? She is actively working in Hollywood. She has signed on to star in the AI horror thriller Ed alongside John Travolta and Chet Hanks. Was Peter Nottoli married to Crystal Reed before Teen Wolf? Yes. The couple married in 2008, before Reed became a familiar face on television.

We also highlighted facts about Mariska Hargitay’s dating history, including her relationships before marrying actor Peter Hermann.

Their connection began on the set of Law & Order: SVU in 2002, and Hargitay later recalled knowing during their first date that she would marry him. They wed in 2004 and went on to raise three children together.

Source: Legit.ng