Banwo Boluwatife has completed his Master of Science in Zoology at the University of Ibadan with a flawless 7.00 out of 7.00 CGPA

She graduated with Distinction, a result he described as a significant milestone in his academic journey

Beyond her grades, Boluwatife was selected as one of only 17 Postgraduate Doctoral Scholars at UI for the 2024/2025 session

Banwo Boluwatife, a postgraduate student at the University of Ibadan (UI), has grabbed attention online after announcing that she completed her Master of Science degree in Zoology, specialising in the Parasitology Unit, with a perfect score of 7.00 out of 7.00.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn on 19 November 2026, Boluwatife disclosed that she graduated with Distinction, calling the accomplishment a meaningful milestone on her academic path. The feat is particularly remarkable given the rigorous demands of postgraduate study at one of Nigeria's most prestigious universities.

A University of Ibadan master’s graduate finishes with 7.00 CGPA. Photo credit: Banwo Boluwatife/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Boluwatife's perfect score at University of Ibadan

In her post, the Master's graduate expressed deep gratitude to everyone who walked the journey with her, including her supervisor, lecturers, mentors, colleagues, and family.

Her demic record was not the only highlight of the announcement. Boluwatife also revealed that she was selected as one of just 17 Postgraduate Doctoral Scholars awarded by the University of Ibadan for the 2024/2025 academic session, a recognition that places her among a very small group of scholars earmarked for advanced research development at the institution.

Looking ahead, Boluwatife said she is focused on broadening her research experience, pushing into new areas of scientific inquiry, and taking on opportunities that will shape her growth as a researcher. She currently holds the title of National Health Fellow alongside his academic credentials.

Taking to her LinkedIn post, she said:

"I am delighted to announce that I have successfully completed my Master of Science (MSc) in Zoology (Parasitology Unit) at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, with a perfect CGPA of 7.00/7.00, graduating with Distinction."

"This achievement means a great deal to me and represents a significant milestone in my academic journey."

"I am also one of the 17 Postgraduate Doctoral Scholars awarded by the University of Ibadan for the 2024/2025 academic session. This recognition further motivates me to pursue excellence in research and academic development."

"As I look ahead, I am eager to deepen my research experience, explore new scientific frontiers and embrace opportunities that will further shape my growth as a researcher."

"I remain sincerely grateful to my supervisor, lecturers, colleagues, mentors, family and everyone who contributed to making this journey worthwhile."

"Glory to God whose grace has brought me this far."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a University of Ibadan (UI) master's graduate has sparked reactions after mentioning eight achievements she had bagged.

UI graduate who came 3rd shares results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate Olasunkanmi Mubarak, emerged as the best graduating student in Petroleum Engineering with a CGPA of 3.96.

He ranked third among 6,025 graduates and earned seven convocation awards. His breakdown of 81 A’s and just four B’s shows the remarkable consistency behind his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng