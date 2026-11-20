France requires all naturalisation applicants to demonstrate at least a B2 level of French language proficiency before citizenship is granted

The French government outlines two specific categories of foreigners who may be spared from providing a diploma or language certificate

Applicants in one exempt category must meet three strict conditions, including age and length of legal residence in France

France has laid out the language requirements foreigners must meet to obtain French nationality, while also specifying the limited circumstances under which those requirements can be waived.

According to the French government's official public service portal, applicants seeking naturalisation by decree must demonstrate written and spoken French proficiency at a minimum of Level B2 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

France lists 2 categories of foreigners exempt from language requirements. Photo: Getty

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The CEFR is a widely recognised international scale used to measure a person's command of a foreign language.

French citizenship: 2 categories exempt from language requirement

The French government identifies two distinct groups of foreign nationals who may be exempt from submitting proof of language proficiency.

1. The first group covers individuals whose disability or medical condition makes it impossible for them to undergo a language assessment. These applicants must provide a medical certificate confirming their situation. A model certificate is available in the annex to a decree issued on 30 December 2025.

2. The second group applies to political refugees and stateless persons, but only if they satisfy all three of the following conditions simultaneously: they hold refugee or stateless status, they are over 70 years old, and they have been legally residing in France on a valid residence permit for at least 15 years.

Both exemptions are narrow in scope, and applicants who do not meet the precise criteria remain subject to the standard B2 language requirement as a condition of their application for French nationality.

French citizenship: Documents accepted as language proof

Applicants can satisfy the requirement by submitting a recognised French diploma or a certificate confirming they have passed an approved language test.

Accepted documents include the National Patent Diploma, any diploma awarded on behalf of the French state confirming at least a Level 3 qualification under the national professional qualifications framework, and any diploma that directly attests to a B2 level of French.

Additionally, certificates from two specific language tests are accepted: the TCF (Test de Connaissance du Français), issued by France Éducation International, and the TEF (Test d'Évaluation de Français), issued by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Both must have been issued within the previous two years to be valid.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng