MultiChoice Nigeria has introduced new DStv and GOtv subscription packages, with prices starting at N6,000

The new packages offer subscribers different entertainment and sports options, including Premier League and Champions League matches

The company also plans to expand across Africa by 2030 while strengthening efforts to fight piracy

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled new DStv and GOtv subscription packages, with prices starting at N6,000, following feedback from customers seeking more affordable options and improved content choices.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Kemi Omotosho, announced the changes during an interview on ARISE News’ Global Business Report on Friday.

DStv, Gotv Subscriptions: MultiChoice Introduces ₦6,000 Package With Over 90 Channels

Source: UGC

She explained that the restructuring was aimed at simplifying subscription options and giving customers greater flexibility in accessing entertainment, sports and other television content.

“We recognised that our customers are dear to us, so we listened to our customers, we simplified our offerings,” she said.

New DStv and GOtv packages explained

Under the revised arrangement, DStv subscribers can choose from four packages: Starter, Select, Sports and Premium. GOtv customers also have four options: Easy, Starter, Select and Sports.

Omotosho said the DStv Starter package, priced at N6,000, offers more than 90 channels, including Africa Magic Plus, the Premier League Match of the Week, selected UEFA Champions League fixtures and La Liga coverage.

She added that the Sports package had been redesigned to provide wider access to major sporting events, including all Premier League and Champions League matches, UFC and WWE content.

The package also includes channels available on the Starter and Select options.

Clarifying the pricing, the CEO said new subscribers would pay N21,000 for the Sports package, while the N19,000 rate was reserved for existing Compact subscribers migrating to the new offering.

“When you move into the new pack, it’s ₦21,000 on the Sports pack,” she said.

Canal+ integration and streaming plans

Omotosho said MultiChoice's integration into Canal+ Group, which operates in more than 70 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe, had improved its access to content, technology and international partnerships.

However, she maintained that the company remained committed to serving Nigerian consumers.

“We’re basically riding on global muscle, but we still want to be very relevant to the Nigerian consumer,” she stated.

On digital entertainment, she described satellite television and streaming as complementary services rather than competing platforms.

“For us, streaming is not an ‘either/or,’ it is ‘and’,” she said.

She cited DStv Stream as an option that allows subscribers to watch television content online without installing a satellite dish or using a decoder.

According to her, customers can choose satellite services where broadband access is limited or opt for streaming for greater flexibility.

MultiChoice intensifies anti-piracy efforts

The CEO also highlighted developments since Canal+ acquired MultiChoice, including the reduction in the price of new satellite bundles to N15,000, the AMVCA, an exclusive FIFA World Cup campaign and stronger collaboration with regulators.

She disclosed that the company was working with the National Broadcasting Commission, Nigerian Copyright Commission and Nigerian Communications Commission to combat content piracy.

DStv, Gotv Subscriptions: MultiChoice Introduces ₦6,000 Package With Over 90 Channels

Source: UGC

Omotosho described piracy as an economic threat that could discourage investment and reduce funding for Nigeria's creative industry.

She added that MultiChoice's five-year growth strategy was focused on expanding its continental presence, with a target of reaching one in every two African households by 2030.

Source: Legit.ng