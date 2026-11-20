Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki , received an award from the African Students Association of Bronx Community College in New York

The actor appeared to reference the cheating allegations on Instagram while sharing photos of his latest recognition

Anonymous gossip accounts had alleged Ikedieze was involved with another woman, sparking reactions online

Nollywood favourite Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, appears to have broken his silence on swirling infidelity allegations, and he chose his latest award moment to do it.

The actor recently received recognition from the African Students Association of Bronx Community College in New York. When he took to Instagram to share photographs of himself with the award on Thursday, November 19, his caption did more than just celebrate the milestone. Alongside announcing the honour from Bronx Community College, he dropped a pointed phrase: "So-called Cheater, whom God has blessed."

Chinedu Ikedieze seemingly responds to the cheating allegation. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

The full caption read:

"Another feather from Bronx Community College, NY. Whom God Has Blessed. So-called Cheater."

The caption appears to be a direct, if brief, response to recent claims made by anonymous Instagram gossip accounts Cutie Julls and Gistlover. Both accounts had alleged that Ikedieze was romantically involved with another woman, with reportedly private chats and other details circulated online to back up the claims. The allegations stirred considerable debate on social media.

Ikedieze's marriage to Stephanie Promise has drawn renewed attention in the wake of the allegations, particularly after he publicly celebrated her during her birthday in July.

Chinedu Ikedieze's post celebrating his award is below:

Fans react to Aki's hashtag

While many followers congratulated the actor on his US award, the final line of his caption drew just as much attention as the recognition itself on Facebook.

Itzglamour Gold wrote:

"Na only me see that hashtag, ?"

Miracle Uc Anene commented:

"Is the last hash tag necessary eeh my legend. It's giving childish vibe nah"

Kibbirita Mary stated:

"The hashtag loud!"

Divine Amaka Promise wrote:

"Nobody is congratulating this man, rather they focus on the hashtag. Congratulations our own legend. More winnings"

Ndidiamaka Patience reacted:

"The last hashtag is crazy 🤣"

Efa General noted:

"Keep running ur business let them continue their talk, na only mouth them go run nobody go beat u."

Charles-Joan Neto Chibundu added:

"The last hashtag wasn't necessary na"

Aki's wife repairs Ikeja potholes

Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, personally filled potholes on a street in Ikeja, Lagos, using cement and gravel.

She shared a video showing how she arrived with the materials and a cameraman, explaining that she wanted to make the road easier for motorists.

Her action drew mixed reactions, with many praising her effort while others questioned whether she obtained permission to carry out the road repairs.

Source: Legit.ng