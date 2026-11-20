Canada's IRCC has announced changes to Express Entry eligibility criteria for researchers with Canadian work experience

University professors and lecturers paid through stipends, grants, or scholarships will now have that experience recognised under two immigration pathways

The update also removes post-secondary teaching and research assistants from the researchers category entirely

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced updates to the Express Entry system that directly affect how foreign researchers and academic professionals qualify for permanent residency.

The changes, published on 18 November 2026, target the eligibility criteria for the researchers with Canadian work experience category within the Express Entry framework.

Canada updates its express entry rules. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What changes for university professors

Under the revised rules, foreigners working in NOC 41200, which covers university professors and lecturers, can now count paid work experience even when their compensation comes in the form of stipends, grants, bursaries, or scholarships. Previously, the structure of academic pay could create barriers for researchers whose roles were funded through these mechanisms rather than a traditional salary.

That experience will now qualify under both the Canadian Experience Class and the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, two of the main immigration pathways managed through Express Entry. Candidates whose experience meets the updated criteria will also accumulate Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points, which directly influence their chances of receiving an Invitation to Apply for permanent residency.

IRCC has advised affected candidates to review and update their Express Entry profiles to reflect any experience that now qualifies under the new rules.

Canada: One category removed from eligibility

Alongside the expansion for professors, the update also narrows eligibility in one area. Workers classified under NOC 41201, which covers post-secondary teaching and research assistants, will no longer be recognised under the researchers with Canadian work experience category.

IRCC framed the overall changes as part of a broader effort to retain skilled academic talent and support Canada's innovation economy by making it easier for top researchers already working in the country to pursue a path to permanent residency.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced seven categories of skilled workers eligible for express entry.

Canada residence: Sectors to earn extra points

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its Express Entry changes, which give foreign workers in health care, skilled trades, engineering, technology and education a chance to earn extra points towards permanent residence.

The wage threshold is based on the typical pay for an occupation, not an applicant’s personal salary. But meeting it does not guarantee an invitation: candidates must still compete on their overall score and meet each draw’s cut-off.

Source: Legit.ng