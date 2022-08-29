Actor Elva Guerra’s biography: age, ethnicity, movies, career

Elva Guerra is a budding American actress. She gained prominence after starring in the TV series Reservation Dogs (2021) as Jackie. She is also known for her roles in the 2022 TV series Dark Winds and Rutherford Falls.

Photo: @elvaquerra on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Elva Guerra made her acting debut in 2021, and she has four acting credits. She is a rising actress and has gained the attention of many people in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Elva Guerra Gender Female Year of birth 2004 Age 18 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth McAlester, Oklahoma, USA Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Non-binary Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 32-26-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 7 Relationship status Dating Partner Sean Brumb School Talihina High School College Friends University Profession Actress Net worth $1 million

Elva Guerra’s bio

The teenage actress was born and raised in McAlester, Oklahoma, USA. She was reportedly raised alongside seven siblings. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity as she is believed to be of Asian descent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She completed her high school studies at Talihina High School in Oklahoma, USA. Currently, she is pursuing her undergraduate studies at Friends University in Missouri, USA.

Where does the actress reside? She lives in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, where she studies while pursuing an acting career.

How old is Elva Guerra?

Actor Elva Guerra is 18 years old as of 2022. The famous personality was born in 2004.

Elva Guerra’s career

She is an actress recognised for her role as Jackie in the TV series Reservation Dogs. The young entertainer also has four acting credits. Here is a list of Elva Guerra’s movies and TV series:

Reservation Dogs (2021-2022) as Jackie

(2021-2022) as Jackie Dark Winds (2022) as Sally Growing Thunder

(2022) as Sally Growing Thunder You and Me This Summer (2022) Regan

(2022) Regan Rutherford Falls (2022) as Young Charlotte Thomas

How much is Elva Guerra worth?

According to Popular Networth, the young entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, the information cannot be relied upon since the source is unofficial. Her rising acting career is her primary source of income.

Is Elva Guerra dating?

She is reportedly in a relationship with Sean Brumb, a photographer. Her boyfriend shared their videos and pictures on Instagram in August 2021. He also revealed that the actress is non-binary.

What is Elva Guerra’s height?

Her height is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres, and her weight is estimated to be 106 pounds or 48 kilograms. Additionally, the celebrity’s measurements are 32-26-32 inches or 81-66-81 centimetres.

Fast facts about Elva Guerra

What is Elva Guerra’s age? She is 18 years old as of 2022. She was born in 2004. What is Elva Guerra’s ethnicity? The young celebrity is of mixed ethnicity and is believed to have an Asian heritage. What is Elva Guerra’s nationality? She is an American national. What does Elva Guerra do for a living? She is a budding actress. Is Elva Guerra in Reservation Dogs? She was featured in the 2021 TV series as Jackie. What is Elva Guerra’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. How tall is Elva Guerra? The actress stands at 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall.

Elva Guerra is an up-and-coming actress in the US entertainment industry. Even though she came into the industry in 2021, she already boasts four acting credits.

READ ALSO: Adelfa Marr’s biography: what is known about Manny Montana’s wife?

Legit.ng recently published Adelfa Marr’s biography. She is a renowned actress, life coach, and freelance writer from the United States. She has appeared in Good Girls, Power, and Graceland.

Besides acting, she also gained fame as the wife of actor Manny Montana. They started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2016. She has a website where she offers life coaching services. Adelfa is also a blogger who likes delving into beauty tips, entertainment, and health topics.

Source: Legit.ng