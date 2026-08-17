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Alex Henderson on Love Is Blind went by a different name — and that's just where it gets complicated
Celebrity biographies

Alex Henderson on Love Is Blind went by a different name — and that's just where it gets complicated

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind Season 10 captured attention on the Netflix dating show with a backstory involving a different name. His dramatic romantic journey and unexpected decisions kept viewers guessing throughout the experiment, while his personal history added another layer to his time in the spotlight.

Alex Henderson during a podcast interview
Alex Henderson pictured smiling. Photo: @spruce0wayne (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Alex Henderson is a reality TV personality and former professional athlete who rose to prominence on Netflix's Love Is Blind.
  • He was previously known as Alec Ferrell, a name he adopted after his stepfather legally adopted him, before reclaiming his original family name.
  • Under his former name, he was a standout All-American goalkeeper for Wake Forest.
  • Alex hails from Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Profile summary

Full name

Alex Henderson (formerly Alec Ferrell)

Gender

Male

Date of birth

February 1995

Age

31 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac

Pisces

Place of birth

Columbus, Ohio, United States

Current residence

Columbus, Ohio, United States

Ethnicity

White

Nationality

American

Sexuality

Straight

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Height in feet

6'3"

Height in centimetres

191

Father

Will Henderson

Mother

Kristen

Profession

A financial sales professional, day trader, former professional soccer player, reality TV star

Instagram

@spruce0wayne

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Biography of Alex Henderson

Alex Henderson, a former professional soccer player, was born in February 1995. He is 31 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. He is the son of Will Henderson and Kristen.

The reality TV star has been open about his personal history, including his decision to change his legal name from Alec Ferrell back to Alexander Henderson. His stepfather, John Ferrell, legally adopted him after his biological father, Will Henderson, was absent from his life.

Years later, Alex chose to return to his birth surname before embarking on global travels in 2020. On a January episode of his Play Life Beautifully podcast, Alex explained his decision, saying:

I do reclaim my birth name. It's more important for me. It's not even about reclaiming Henderson for my biological father's last name. It's, hey, this is what I was born as. This is what I want to build my name off of.

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He added:

I don't want the Ferrell name attached to me. I don't want something I've changed into. I want to reclaim what I had and this is what it is. That was an important part of my life.
Facts about Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind
Top 5 facts about Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind. Photo: @spruce0wayne/Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Alex Henderson's career: From soccer to finance and day trading

Alex Henderson's career began with professional soccer. He fell in love with the sport at four and later earned a scholarship to Wake Forest University. He became an All-American goalkeeper for the university's soccer team.

In 2017, Minnesota United selected Alex as the first goalkeeper in the Major League Soccer draft. His professional career, however, was cut short by four knee surgeries.

During a February 2026 interview with Netflix Tudum, Alex reflected on his early career. He said:

I was ready to go play soccer for the rest of my days. That’s all I wanted. What people don’t understand is that [without it] every part of your identity is removed.

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After soccer, Alex moved into financial services. He studied communications in college before working at Merrill Lynch in Denver. He later moved to Chicago and joined BMO Global Asset Management. There, he worked in sales covering mutual funds for financial advisers.

During a February 2026 interview with People, Alex explained that a corporate acquisition and the COVID-19 pandemic ended his career in finance. He then accepted a severance package and began travelling.

Alex spent time in Florida, California, Arizona and New Zealand. He also lived in Australia for a year. While there, he worked several jobs. These included commercial fishing, running a gym and working in the gaming industry.

In July 2023, Alex returned to the United States. He began working as a youth soccer coach in Cleveland. He also worked in sales for Hibu and at fintech company Block.

Alex later turned to day trading. During Love Is Blind in 2026, he told Ashley Carpenter's father that he trades the Australian dollar against the US dollar and that the side business is largely self-sufficient.

In the same interview with People, Alex said that he would consider returning to financial advising. However, his securities licences had expired. His career has since taken him from professional soccer to finance, travel, sales and trading.

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What happened to Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind?

Alex Henderson appeared in Season 10 of Netflix's Love Is Blind, which premiered in early 2026. He formed a connection with Ashley Carpenter. They got engaged in the pods and connected when they met in person. However, their relationship faced problems after they returned from their honeymoon in Mexico.

They disagreed over their careers, living arrangements, intimacy and lifestyle. Small issues also caused tension, including a disagreement over water bottles in the refrigerator.

Ashley and her family also questioned Alex about his career history and past relationships. These concerns added pressure as the wedding approached.

Are Ashley and Alex still together in Love Is Blind?

Alex and Ashley are among the Love Is Blind couples who are no longer together. Ashley ended their engagement at the altar.

Ashley Carpenter at The Temple House
Ashley Carpenter attends the Cupshe Villa - The Arrival MSW 2026 Show. Photo: Ivan Apfel (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

She explained her decision in a February 2026 interview with Netflix Tudum, saying:

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He is a good-looking person, I can give him that. Looks aside, I need so much more from a partner, so I chose myself. I deserve something so much more extraordinary, and that wasn’t it. That was subpar at best.

The pair later reunited at the Love Is Blind reunion. They revisited their disagreements about Alex’s career history and past relationships.

During a February 2026 interview with Netflix Tudum, Alex reflected on the breakup. He said:

When she came at my integrity, that was unexpected. I was very proud of myself for not responding negatively because it was a highly emotional moment. I absorbed the hit and let it go.

Alex confirmed that he remained single after the experiment.

FAQs

  1. Who is Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind? He is a financial sales professional, day trader, and former professional soccer player who competed on Love Is Blind Season 10.
  2. What is Alex Henderson's age? The reality TV personality is 31 years old as of 2026. He was born in February 1995.
  3. Where is Alex Henderson from? He hails from Columbus, Ohio, United States.
  4. What is Alex Henderson's nationality? He is an American citizen.
  5. What ethnicity is Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind? He is of white heritage.
  6. Why did Alex Henderson change his name? Alex changed his name from Alec Ferrell to Alexander Henderson in December 2020 to reclaim his birth surname after his stepfather adopted him.
  7. Is Alex Henderson from Love Is Blind dating anyone? Alex is single following his split from Ashley Carpenter on the show.
  8. Did Alex Henderson play professional soccer? He played Division I and professional soccer as a goalkeeper before four knee surgeries ended his athletic career.
  9. Are Ashley and Alex still together in Love Is Blind? Ashley and Alex are no longer together, as Ashley ended their engagement at the altar during the show.
  10. What is Alex Henderson's height? He is approximately 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall.

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Alex Henderson's Love Is Blind journey went beyond finding a partner. His story includes a professional soccer career, a name change and a shift into finance and day trading. His relationship with Ashley Carpenter added another layer to his time on the show, making his story one of the season's most talked-about.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Abi from BBNaija. She became the fourth housemate to enter Big Brother Naija Season 11 during the July 2026 premiere, making headlines as the show's first married contestant.

Abi was born in Osun State, Nigeria, and was raised in Lagos. She described herself as a vibrant personality, saying she is bringing humour, confidence, and plenty of "sauce" to the house. Abi also revealed that she speaks Italian fluently, highlighting her multilingual abilities.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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