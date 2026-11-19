Sweden's Migration Agency outlined the specific circumstances under which a permanent residence permit can be revoked

Foreign holders who spend extended periods outside Sweden risk losing their permit, even if it has no expiry date

Providing false information during the application process is also listed as grounds for revocation in the guidelines

Sweden's Migration Agency has detailed the conditions under which a permanent residence permit in the country can be cancelled, with two main triggers standing out for holders.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, a permanent residence permit carries no expiry date and allows the holder to live and work in Sweden indefinitely. However, that security is not unconditional.

Sweden explains conditions under which permanent residence permit can be revoked. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

When Sweden can revoke permanent residence permit

1. The first ground for revocation relates to residency. If a permit holder is no longer living in Sweden, or has spent a significant amount of time abroad, the Migration Agency has the authority to cancel the permit.

The underlying principle is that the permit exists to support continued residence in the country, not simply to serve as a travel document.

2. The second ground concerns honesty during the application process. If the agency discovers that an applicant deliberately gave inaccurate information, or withheld details that were relevant to the decision to grant the permit, the permit can be withdrawn. This applies even if the information gap was not immediately apparent at the time of approval.

How to qualify for Sweden permanent residence

To be eligible for a permanent residence permit in Sweden, a person must have lived in the country on a valid residence permit for a qualifying period. The length of that period, along with the required documents and application steps, varies depending on the type of residence permit the applicant currently holds.

In most cases, applicants do not apply separately for the permanent permit. Instead, the application is submitted alongside a request to extend an existing residence permit. Eligibility criteria include financial self-sufficiency and a record of good conduct.

The Migration Agency's guidance serves as an important reminder that holding a permanent residence permit comes with an ongoing obligation to maintain actual residence in Sweden and to have been transparent throughout the application process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng