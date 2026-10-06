Two years after the sudden death of husband Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo stepped back into the spotlight with a new partner, Clueless star Breckin Meyer. The Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer relationship moved from private to public in February 2024, when the couple walked hand-in-hand at a high-profile Hollywood charity event. Since then, they have appeared on red carpets, gone Instagram official, and faced public scrutiny, all while Rizzo navigated grief, criticism, and a new chapter in love.

From L-R. Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Julian Hamilton (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer confirmed their relationship on 4 February 2024 at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party.

on at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing party. Rizzo went Instagram official on 7 May 2024 , posting a birthday selfie with Meyer at the Miami Grand Prix.

on , posting a birthday selfie with Meyer at the Miami Grand Prix. Rizzo revealed she waited 18 months after Bob Saget's death before considering dating again.

after Bob Saget's death before considering dating again. Breckin Meyer was previously married to screenwriter Deborah Kaplan from 2001 to 2014.

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer profile summary

Full name Kelly Rizzo Breckin Erin Meyer Date of birth 19 May 1979 7 May 1974 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois Minneapolis, Minnesota Occupation TV host, blogger, entrepreneur Actor, writer, producer Known for Eat Travel Rock, Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo Clueless, Road Trip, Robot Chicken Previous spouse Bob Saget (m. 2018–2022, his death) Deborah Kaplan (m. 2001–2014) Instagram @eattravelrock —

How did Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer meet?

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer kept their relationship private at first and went public in February 2024. Rizzo has said she didn't start dating again until about 18 months after Saget's death in January 2022.

The exact details of how the couple first met privately have not been publicly confirmed. What is known is that their debut together made immediate headlines, given Rizzo's profile as Bob Saget's widow.

Their red carpet debut

Rizzo debuted her new relationship with Meyer at a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party two years after the death of her late husband. Rizzo and the Clueless star made their red carpet debut at a Janie's Fund charity event on Sunday, 4 February. The pair held hands as they posed for photos.

Rizzo was candid with reporters on the night about her journey back to love.

It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'

It also helped having the blessing of Saget's daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Going Instagram official

Kelly Rizzo went Instagram official with her new beau on his 50th birthday, posting a sweet selfie with the Clueless star on 7 May.

Rizzo captioned the post:

To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful.

Is Kelly Rizzo still with Breckin Meyer?

From L-R. Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer attend the Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine benefit at Edison Ballroom on November 12, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Yes. As of 2026, the couple remain very much together. The pair were spotted sharing laughs and kisses at their local farmers market in Studio City, California, in January 2025, Kelly, 45, wore black sweats and a baseball hat, while the 50-year-old actor dressed in grey athleisure.

Who was Breckin Meyer's first wife?

Meyer was previously married to screenwriter and director Deborah Kaplan from 2001 to 2014. The pair first met on the set of the teen comedy Can't Hardly Wait, which Kaplan co-wrote and co-directed.

The couple lived together for 11 years before filing for divorce in 2012, which was confirmed in 2014. They share two daughters: Caitlin Willow Meyer and Clover Meyer.

Meyer is also best known for his work on the Adult Swim animated sketch series Robot Chicken, which has earned him two Annie Awards and five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Kelly Rizzo's life before Breckin Meyer

Before her romance with Breckin Meyer made headlines, Kelly Rizzo was best known for her marriage to one of TV's most beloved dads. Here's a look back at that chapter of her life.

Her marriage to Bob Saget

Kelly and Bob Saget met through mutual friends in 2015 and were engaged in November 2017. They married on 28 October 2018 at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California.

The Full House star died in January 2022 at the age of 65. Saget died after he was found in a hotel room in Florida, where he had been performing stand-up. The cause of death was determined to be head trauma.

Facing backlash for moving on

From L-R. Breckin Meyer and Kelly Rizzo attend Netflix's "Who is Martin Mull?" Friends and Family Screening at Netflix Roma Theater. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Rizzo said in a TikTok on 10 March that she received comments from people saying she was moving on "too fast". She pushed back firmly.

At some point, when it crosses your mind to even think about starting to date again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty.

Rizzo defended her relationship with Meyer, stating that she waited 18 months after Saget's death before deciding to date again.

Did Kelly Rizzo inherit Bob Saget's money?

Bob Saget died on 9 January 2022, reportedly leaving behind a fortune of around $50 million. He placed his money in a trust that disbursed his estate amongst various recipients. At minimum, his Brentwood home went to Rizzo.

We know Rizzo received the house because she sold the Brentwood, California, property for $5.4 million about a year after his death. As she said on the Tamron Hall Show, she sold it because it was simply too hard to live there after he died.

The precise breakdown of Saget's estate remains private. There have been no contested probate filings, no public estate litigation between his widow Kelly Rizzo and his three adult daughters, and no leaked accountings.

Latest news

As of her most recent public posts, the couple remain together; Rizzo celebrated Meyer's 51st birthday on Instagram in May 2025.

In January 2025, Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer were photographed together enjoying a farmers market outing in Studio City. The pair appear relaxed and settled into their relationship more than a year after going public. No reports of a split or engagement have emerged as of the time of writing.

FAQs

Is Kelly Rizzo still with Breckin Meyer? As of 2026, the couple is still together. How did Kelly Rizzo meet Breckin Meyer? The precise circumstances of their meeting have not been publicly confirmed, but they made their first public appearance as a couple in February 2024. When did Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer go public? They confirmed their romance at a 2024 Grammys viewing party on 4 February. Who was Breckin Meyer's first wife? Deborah Kaplan, a screenwriter and film director, was born on 11 November 1970. They were married from 2001 to 2014. Did Kelly Rizzo inherit Bob Saget's money? She inherited at least his Brentwood home, which she later sold for $5.4 million. The full distribution of Saget's reported $50 million estate has not been made public. Why did Kelly Rizzo sell Bob Saget's house? She sold the home because it was too hard to live there after he died. How long after Bob Saget's death did Kelly Rizzo start dating? Rizzo stated that she waited 18 months after Saget's death before deciding to date again. Did Bob Saget's daughters approve of Kelly Rizzo dating Breckin Meyer? Saget's three adult children, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, gave the relationship their blessing. "It's wonderful; it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo said.

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Source: Legit.ng