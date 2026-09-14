Latto and 21 Savage confirmed their relationship in September 2025, ending nearly five years of speculation, before announcing a pregnancy in March 2026 that resulted in a baby daughter. What is their full relationship timeline, including past dating rumours?

21 Savage and Latto attend The 2026 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 14, on September 12, 2026 in New York City. Photo: XNY (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Latto first confirmed the relationship on 29 September 2025 , calling 21 Savage her "man" in a viral TMZ clip.

, calling 21 Savage her "man" in a viral TMZ clip. Their relationship is believed to have started around 2020, after the pair collaborated on "Pop Star".

Latto announced her pregnancy on 20 March 2026 , alongside her fourth album Big Mama .

, alongside her fourth album . Their daughter was born in May 2026, making her the 21st Savage's fourth child overall.

Before 21 Savage, Latto dated rapper Bandit Gang Marco during her teenage years, but she explicitly denied later rumours linking her to Memphis rapper Key Glock.

Profile summary

Full name Alyssa Michelle Stephens Date of birth 22 December 1998 Age 27 (as of 2026) Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, USA Raised in Riverdale, Georgia, USA Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Partner 21 Savage (2020–present)

Who is Latto?

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, known professionally as Latto, is an American rapper and singer from Atlanta, Georgia. She first appeared on Jermaine Dupri's reality television series The Rap Game in 2016, where she was known as Miss Mulatto and won the show's first season but rejected its offer of a recording contract.

Latto rose to prominence after releasing her 2019 single Bitch from da Souf, which received double platinum certification by the RIAA and marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. She has amassed over 14 million followers on Instagram and was crowned Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards in 2023.

Latto has never been shy about her love life making headlines, from early rumoured flings to more recent high-profile romances. Here's a rundown of who she's been linked to over the years.

Bandit Gang Marco (2015–2017)

Bandit Gang Marco attends the AEBL 4th Annual "Hoop 4 A Cause" at Grady High School on December 12, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Robin L Marshall

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Marco and Latto reportedly began their relationship in 2015 and eventually split in 2017, though the former pair kept their romance private.

Key Glock rumours (2020)

Key Glock attends KidSuper Presents The People's Runway during New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2026 in New York City. Photo: PG/Bauer-Griffin

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In 2020, Latto was rumoured to be dating Key Glock, a Memphis MC. She quickly shut down that speculation in an interview with the podcast Big Facts. Even though she admitted she had a man, she denied it was Glock.

Key Glock, real name Markeyvius LaShun Cathey, also addressed the rumours directly. He said he had not been in a relationship "probably since high school," effectively ending that speculation.

The Latto and 21 Savage relationship timeline

Their headline-grabbing romance has played out largely in public view, with fans piecing together clues from lyrics, social media, and public appearances long before either artist confirmed anything. Here's how the Latto and 21 Savage story has unfolded, year by year.

2020: First rumours emerge

Dating rumours surrounding Latto and 21 Savage dominated online conversation from as far back as the aftermath of their 2020 collaboration "Pop Star". The speculation emerged after fans noticed the duo appeared to be vacationing together in Puerto Rico based on similar locations in their Instagram Stories, but Latto dismissed the claims in a radio interview.

2022: "Wheelie" fuels further speculation

From coordinated lyrics to low-key appearances and matching energy both in and out of the booth, Latto and 21 built a dynamic that blurred the line between speculation and reality. Their 2022 collaboration "Wheelie", the second single from Latto's album 777, only added more fuel to fan theories.

2023: The tattoo that broke the internet

Latto was spotted with red ink behind her ear spelling "Shéyaa". Almost immediately, fans connected the ink to 21 Savage's government name, Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. Publications and social media posts reported that after 21 got his hair braided, fans also noticed red ink behind his ear thought to read "Alyssa", Latto's real name.

Despite the matching tattoos, Latto continued to guard her privacy. She once again rubbished dating rumours with 21 Savage on TikTok in the comments, stating, "No, I've said I'm not plenty of times."

2024: Privacy maintained — but hints kept coming

Latto downplayed speculation about her love life in an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden in August 2024. She told him, "The internet don't know a goddamn thing. Let's start there. But I like being private. I think it really ain't nobody's business."

Behind the scenes, however, the relationship was clearly real. For roughly six years, the rappers had been coupled up, keeping it private. Latto also shared with Cosmopolitan that she had known her partner since she was a teenager, proving their foundation was rooted in friendship.

August 2025: Vacation photos surface

Latto and 21 Savage were spotted vacationing together in August 2025, with grainy images circulating showing them on vacation together, and staff at the resort confirming their presence.

September 2025: Official confirmation

Latto first officially confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage, real name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, in September 2025, when she was asked by a TMZ reporter if she was "tired" of rumours that she was dating him.

Latto revealed the news when she said she was about to "go have this dinner with my husband" in New York City. The clip went viral almost immediately, ending nearly five years of denial and speculation.

The pregnancy announcement and Big Mama album

On 20 March 2026 at midnight, Latto excitedly revealed she was pregnant with her first child, alongside the cover art and lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album, fittingly titled Big Mama.

The album artwork featured a pregnant Latto holding a baby cheetah above her growing belly — a nod to her well-known love of cheetah print. The announcement came paired with the single and video for "Business & Personal (Intro)", in which Latto seemingly confirmed that 21 Savage is the baby's father, with what appears to be his tattooed hand gently cradling her stomach.

Fans and fellow artists, including SZA, Chlöe Bailey, and Ella Mai, shared congratulatory messages following the reveal.

21 Savage made an appearance in the pregnancy journey footage, as the couple hosted a baby shower that featured appearances from Usher, Sexyy Red, and WNBA star Angel Reese.

When did Latto give birth?

Latto confirmed she welcomed her first baby with boyfriend 21 Savage. The rapper shared an emotional Instagram video on 18 May 2026, documenting her pregnancy journey, which concludes with the screen fading to black and Latto being encouraged to "push" as hospital machinery can be heard in the background.

This is Latto's first child and 21 Savage's fourth. Reflecting on the experience, Latto told Apple Music:

There were tears and anxiety was through the roof. It's what I wanted but I was just like, 'Wait, this real life, like am I really ready?'

The experience of becoming a first-time mother has been so positive for Latto that she took pictures with Keyanna Joseph, the mother of 21's two oldest children, which were posted to Instagram.

Are Latto and 21 Savage still together?

Five facts about Latto. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Yes. As of mid-2026, the rappers remained coupled up, having kept their relationship private until Latto confirmed it last September. Theirs is one of the most secretive relationships in the industry, with fans only beginning to get evidence for the longstanding rumours in the past year or so.

Latto spoke candidly about why she values privacy, telling PAPER magazine:

I've been with my man for years now, and it ain't going nowhere... I got a man at home, I'm happy, and I'm well taken care of, and that's about all anyone needs to know.

FAQs

Who is Latto's baby daddy? Latto announced on 20 March 2026 that she was pregnant with her first child with rapper 21 Savage. She later confirmed she had welcomed a baby girl with him. When did Latto and 21 Savage start dating? The exact start date is unknown as they kept the relationship secret, but Latto confirmed they were dating in 2025. Rumours linking the pair date back to 2020. Did Latto date Key Glock? During an interview on the Big Facts podcast, Latto denied ever being in a relationship with Key Glock. He also confirmed the speculation was untrue. Is 21 Savage married to someone else? No. Although rumours swirled for years that 21 Savage had married his ex-partner and baby mama, Keyanna Joseph, for immigration reasons, Latto explicitly shut down those claims in 2026. She confirmed during a June radio interview and an August Instagram Live that 21 Savage is "not married", firmly stating she wouldn't date a married man. Keyanna and Latto reportedly have an amicable relationship, even taking pictures together after Latto gave birth." What is Latto's album Big Mama about? Latto dropped the lead single "Business & Personal (Intro)" on 19 March 2026 and used the moment to share her pregnancy news, announcing her fourth studio album Big Mama, set for 29 May. On 8 May 2026, Latto announced on X that Big Mama would be her final album, though she later clarified, "I wouldn't say I'm retiring today."

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Source: Legit.ng