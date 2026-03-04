Who is Maisie Williams’ husband? The Game of Thrones star's full dating history

Who is Maisie Williams’ husband? As of early 2026, the Game of Thrones star is not married and is considered to be single. Maisie most recently dated fashion designer and entrepreneur Reuben Selby for five years before announcing their amicable split in February 2023. She has kept her romantic life largely private since the breakup.

English actress Maisie Williams is not married and has no husband as of 2026.

and has no husband as of 2026. Her longest public relationship was with Reuben Selby , whom she dated from 2019 to 2023 .

, whom she dated from . Despite her global fame from Game of Thrones, she keeps her personal life mostly private.

Maisie Williams’ husband: Is she married?

Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is not married. She is currently believed to be single following her high-profile breakup in early 2023.

Inside Maisie Williams’ dating history

While she’s always been fairly private about her personal life, Williams has had two significant public relationships and one rumoured romance. Explore more details about them below.

Reuben Selby (2018–2023)

Full name : Reuben Selby

: Reuben Selby Date of birth : May 1997

: May 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2026)

: 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Occupation: Fashion designer, creative director

Williams’ longest relationship was with Reuben Selby, a British fashion designer, tech entrepreneur and founder of Reuben Selby, an eponymous fashion label launched in 2020. Their relationship began around 2018 when they worked together on Daisie, a social media platform Williams co-founded for creators, where Selby served as the Communications Director.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby were known for their coordinated outfits at Paris Fashion Week and collaborative creative projects. They often wore matching gender-fluid and sustainable outfits, sometimes even sporting matching hair colours.

Selby helped design several of Williams’ major red-carpet looks, including her 2019 Emmy Awards dress and her 2021 Met Gala ensemble. During the pandemic, they moved out of London to a home in Sussex, where they shared a dog and often posted about their quiet life tending to plants.

In February 2023, Williams announced their breakup on her Instagram Story. She shared a selfie of the couple with a red overlay alongside a red heart emoji. As documented by People, the actress captioned the photo:

The end of an era…@reubenselby_ and I decided to end our relationship. Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared and separate creative careers ... and it will continue to do so.

She continued:

This decision is something we are so grateful for, so that we can protect the magic that we can't help but emit whenever we put our brains together.

Since the breakup, Williams has kept her romantic life largely out of the spotlight, though reports in early 2023 suggested she had briefly joined the dating app Raya to meet new people.

Ollie Jackson (2015–2018)

Williams began dating Jackson, a former classmate, in early 2015, but they kept their relationship private for nearly two years. They made their first official red-carpet appearance together in July 2017 at the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere.

As per Teen Vogue, the couple was known for sharing light-hearted moments on Instagram, including a high-profile vacation to Morocco and funny anecdotes about Jackson helping her with red-carpet body makeup. The two reportedly lived together in London. In 2018, Williams told Elle UK that he was exactly what she needed:

Everyone just wants to have someone they can hang out with who is a friend and a boyfriend, and Ollie is that.

Maisie Williams and Ollie Jackson quietly broke up in late 2018. While they never issued a formal statement, they stopped appearing on each other's social media, and Williams was soon linked to Reuben Selby.

Caspar Lee (2014–2016)

Full name : Caspar Richard George

: Caspar Richard George Date of birth : 24 April 1994

: 24 April 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Occupation: YouTuber and investor

Caspar Lee is a British-South African former YouTube content creator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. He transitioned from content creation to business, co-founding companies like Influencer.com and Creator Ventures, and is a recognised figure in the creator economy.

He and Maisie Williams were romantically linked between 2014 and 2016, after Maisie appeared in his videos and they were seen together in multiple social media posts. However, neither of them ever officially confirmed a romantic relationship.

By late 2016, the rumours had faded as both moved on to other public relationships. Williams began a confirmed long-term relationship with Ollie Jackson around 2015–2016, while Lee eventually started dating model Ambar Driscoll in 2018; the couple got engaged in 2022 and married in 2025.

As of 2026, details about Maisie Williams' husband remain scarce as she keeps her personal life private. She has, however, had a few public relationships, including a long-term romance with Reuben Selby from 2019 to 2023, and an earlier relationship with Ollie Jackson in the mid-2010s.

