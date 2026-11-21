The Executive Chairman of Garki LGA, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, led a large crowd of APC supporters from Kanya Ward on Saturday

Residents gathered to welcome Governor Umar Namadi as he travelled to Kazaure for the flag-off of his campaign

The Kanya community expressed gratitude for ongoing development projects and pledged to vote APC across the board in 2027

The Executive Chairman of Garki Local Government Area in Jigawa State, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, popularly known as Jarman Garki, on Saturday mobilised a large gathering of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters from Kanya Ward to publicly declare their backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi, and the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The crowd gathered to receive Governor Namadi as he passed through the area on his way to Kazaure, where he was scheduled to flag off his governorship re-election campaign. The turnout, which included both men and women from across the ward, was described as a demonstration of grassroots solidarity.

Garki Local Government Chairman, Adamu Hudu Kore, addresses APC supporters who gathered to declare support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Facebook

Kanya Community Cites Development Projects

Residents who spoke at the event credited Governor Namadi and Hon. Kore for what they described as ongoing developmental work in the area. The community said the projects were being carried out continuously and expressed appreciation for the attention their ward had received under the current administration.

They also confirmed their intention to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the upcoming 2027 elections.

APC supporters from Kanya Ward in Jigawa State gather to welcome Governor Umar Namadi and reaffirm their backing for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Facebook

Kore Pledges Total Support From Garki LGA

Hon. Kore, who also serves as the Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Jigawa State and the Director of Mobilisation for the City Boy Movement in the state, used the occasion to assure the governor of full backing from across Garki LGA.

His address reinforced the message of loyalty to both the state and federal leadership of the APC, as the party begins building momentum for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng