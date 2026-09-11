Steven Spielberg is the richest film director in the world. The filmmaker secured the number one spot on Forbes' 2026 celebrity billionaires list, estimated to be worth $7.1 billion, a fortune built on being the highest-grossing film director of all time. That's more than $1.9 billion ahead of George Lucas in second place and over fifteen times the net worth of the highest-ranking non-billionaire on this list, Michael Bay ($450 million).

The richest film directors in the world. Photo: Aurore Marechal, ANGELA WEISS, Albert L. Ortega, Kate Green, Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The richest director is Steven Spielberg , with a net worth of $7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026).

is , with a net worth of (Forbes, 2026). The second-richest is George Lucas at $5.2 billion .

at . Only 5 directors have crossed the $1 billion mark: Spielberg, Lucas, Peter Jackson, Tyler Perry, and James Cameron

have crossed the $1 billion mark: Spielberg, Lucas, Peter Jackson, Tyler Perry, and James Cameron Together, the 22 celebrity billionaires on Forbes' 2026 list boast a collective net worth of $48.1 billion, up from $39 billion in 2025

Top 13 Richest Film Directors in the World (2026)

Our rankings are based on net worth data from Forbes' 2026 Celebrity Billionaires list and Celebrity Net Worth, cross-referenced with Wealthy Gorilla's September 2026 estimates. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing and rank directors by total verified net worth, not annual salary or single-film earnings.

Rank Director Net Worth Nationality Notable Films 1 Steven Spielberg $7.1B American Jaws, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List 2 George Lucas $5.2B American Star Wars, American Graffiti 3 Peter Jackson $1.9B New Zealander The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit 4 Tyler Perry $1.4B American Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Acrimony 5 James Cameron $1.1B Canadian Titanic, Avatar 6 Michael Bay $450M American Transformers, Armageddon 7 Mel Gibson $425M Australian-Americancan Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ 8 Ridley Scott $400M British Alien, Gladiator, The Martian 9 Francis Ford Coppola $400M American The Godfather, Apocalypse Now 10 J.J. Abrams $300M American Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek 11 Christopher Nolan $250M British-American The Dark Knight, Oppenheimer 12 Ron Howard $200M American A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13 13 Martin Scorsese $200M American Goodfellas, The Departed

13. Martin Scorsese ($200 million)

Martin Scorsese attends the "Taxi Driver" screening during the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Theater on June 05, 2026, in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Martin Charles Scorsese

Martin Charles Scorsese Date of birth: November 17, 1942

November 17, 1942 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter

Director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $200 million

Scorsese has received 10 Academy Award nominations for Best Director, the most of any living filmmaker, and finally won for The Departed at the 2007 Academy Awards.

Together with Francis Ford Coppola, he is considered one of the best film directors of all time, creating legendary features like Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Casino, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

12. Ron Howard ($200 million)

Ron Howard attends the "Garance" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026, in Cannes, France. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ronald William Howard

Ronald William Howard Date of birth: March 1, 1954

March 1, 1954 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, producer, actor

Director, producer, actor Net worth: $200 million

Ron Howard is one of Hollywood's most consistent commercial directors, having helmed Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind (which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2002), and Frost/Nixon. Beyond directing, Howard co-founded Imagine Entertainment, giving him a lucrative producing revenue stream on top of his directing fees.

11. Christopher Nolan ($250 million)

Director Christopher Nolan attends Universal Pictures' "THE ODYSSEY" Seoul press conference at the Four Seasons on August 03, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Christopher Edward Nolan

Christopher Edward Nolan Date of birth: July 30, 1970

July 30, 1970 Nationality: British-American

British-American Profession: Director, screenwriter, producer

Director, screenwriter, producer Net worth: $250 million

Nolan negotiated a savvy deal for Oppenheimer with Universal. Instead of demanding a massive upfront salary, he took reduced guaranteed fees to keep the production budget down in exchange for a staggering 15% of first-dollar gross. This massive bet on himself paid off with a reported payday approaching $100 million for that single film.

As of August 2026, Nolan ranks as the third highest-grossing director worldwide, with a career box office of over $7.79 billion, his highest-grossing film now being The Odyssey.

10. J.J. Abrams ($300 million)

J.J. Abrams attends the world premiere of Warner Bros. 'The End of Oak Street' at Warner Bros. Studios on August 09, 2026 in Burbank, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeffrey Jacob Abrams

Jeffrey Jacob Abrams Date of birth: June 27, 1966

June 27, 1966 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter

Director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $300 million

Abrams has an estimated total fortune of $300 million, built in part by relaunching two major sci-fi franchises. He also co-founded the production company Bad Robot in 2001.

In 2019, Abrams signed an exclusive five-year deal with WarnerMedia, reportedly worth $250 million, one of the richest overall deals for any director in Hollywood history.

9. Francis Ford Coppola ($400 million)

US director Francis Ford Coppola poses on the red carpet before the opening ceremony of the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, on August 27, 2025 at Venice Lido. Photo:Tiziana

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Date of birth: April 7, 1939

April 7, 1939 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter

Director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $400 million

Coppola first found fame as a screenwriter before becoming best known for helming the iconic The Godfather trilogy. The first film, released in 1972, won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Coppola sold a significant chunk of his wine empire to fund Megalopolis, a passion project he had scripted in the 1980s. He invested an eye-watering $120 million of his own money into the film.

8. Ridley Scott ($400 million)

Ridley Scott attends a Q&A during "The Dog Stars" Paris Special Screening on August 25, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Date of birth: November 30, 1937

November 30, 1937 Nationality: British

British Profession: Director, producer

Director, producer Net worth: $400 million

Ridley Scott is widely regarded as one of the most visually striking filmmakers of all time. After establishing himself with Alien and Blade Runner, he went on to direct the Russell Crowe historical epic Gladiator.

His firm, RSA Films, produces films, commercials, and music videos, generating over $100 million in annual revenue. Scott typically commands $10–15 million per film in directing fees, plus backend participation.

7. Mel Gibson ($425 million)

Mel Gibson speaks on stage during FanExpo Chicago 2026 on August 15, 2026 in Rosemont, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson

Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson Date of birth: January 3, 1956

January 3, 1956 Nationality: Australian-American

Australian-American Profession: Director, actor, producer

Director, actor, producer Net worth: $425 million

Gibson invested $45 million of his personal fortune into The Passion of the Christ, earning ownership of 50% of the film's gross. That gamble paid off when the film grossed $611 million globally, with Gibson taking home roughly $300 million.

Gibson found fame in front of the camera in the Mad Max trilogy before breaking through as a director with Braveheart, following it with critical hits including The Passion of the Christ, Apocalypto, and Hacksaw Ridge.

6. Michael Bay ($450 million)

Michael Bay attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Drop" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 08, 2025, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Savion Washington

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Benjamin Bay

Michael Benjamin Bay Date of birth: February 17, 1964

February 17, 1964 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, producer

Director, producer Net worth: $450 million

The Transformers franchise alone has grossed over $5 billion worldwide, and Bay earned up to $25 million per instalment plus backend profits.

His production company, Platinum Dunes, continues to produce thrillers and action films for Netflix and Paramount, supplementing his directing fees with a steady producing income.

5. Tyler Perry ($1.4 billion)

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show", airing September 14, 2026 in Burbank, California. Photo: Chris Haston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emmitt Perry Jr. (stage name: Tyler Perry)

Emmitt Perry Jr. (stage name: Tyler Perry) Date of birth: September 13, 1969

September 13, 1969 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, actor, playwright, producer

Director, actor, playwright, producer Net worth: $1.4 billion (Forbes, 2026)

Thanks to stage, film, and TV productions surrounding his character Madea, and a 330-acre movie studio he created in Atlanta, Tyler Perry is the richest Black filmmaker of all time.

His ownership of Tyler Perry Studios gives him revenue from both content creation and studio rentals, a diversified income model that keeps his fortune growing independently of any single film.

4. James Cameron ($1.1 billion)

James Cameron attends The unveiling of National Geographic Museum of Exploration on June 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Francis Cameron

James Francis Cameron Date of birth: August 16, 1954

August 16, 1954 Nationality: Canadian (also a New Zealand citizen since 2025)

Canadian (also a New Zealand citizen since 2025) Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter, explorer

Director, producer, screenwriter, explorer Net worth: $1.1 billion (Forbes, 2026)

Cameron crossed the billion-dollar threshold in 2026, making his debut on the Forbes Celebrity Billionaires list alongside Roger Federer, Dr. Dre, and Beyoncé.

Cameron is the second-highest-grossing director worldwide, with a career box office of over $10.59 billion, led by Avatar, which remains one of the highest-grossing films ever made.

3. Peter Jackson ($1.9 billion)

Writer/director/producer Peter Jackson attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies". Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Peter Robert Jackson

Sir Peter Robert Jackson Date of birth: October 31, 1961

October 31, 1961 Nationality: New Zealander

New Zealander Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter

Director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $1.9 billion (Forbes, 2026)

New Zealand filmmaker Peter Jackson went from genre cinema to global box-office dominance with The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The majority of his wealth came from the sale of a stake in his visual-effects company Weta Digital, reportedly made with Unity Software in 2021 for an impressive $1.6 billion.

Jackson collected Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, one of the most decorated films in Academy history.

2. George Lucas ($5.2 billion)

George Lucas poses during the New York City premiere of the film "Wicked: For Good!" at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Walton Lucas Jr.

George Walton Lucas Jr. Date of birth: May 14, 1944

May 14, 1944 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, screenwriter, producer, entrepreneur

Director, screenwriter, producer, entrepreneur Net worth: $5.2 billion (Forbes, 2026)

Most of Lucas's fortune came from selling Lucasfilm and the Star Wars rights to Disney for roughly $4.1 billion in 2012.

Lucas signed the Giving Pledge in 2010, committing the majority of his wealth to charitable causes, particularly education. He created the George Lucas Educational Foundation, best known for its Edutopia initiative.

1. Steven Spielberg ($7.1 billion)

Steven Spielberg attends the "Disclosure Day" New York Premiere at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steven Allan Spielberg

Steven Allan Spielberg Date of birth: December 18, 1946

December 18, 1946 Nationality: American

American Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter

Director, producer, screenwriter Net worth: $7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026)

$7.1 billion (Forbes, 2026) Instagram: @stevenspielberg

Steven Spielberg is 2026's richest celebrity billionaire for the second year in a row, topping the Forbes definitive ranking once again.

The DreamWorks cofounder and highest-grossing film director of all time, Spielberg still receives a slice of every ticket sold at Universal theme parks, thanks to his blockbuster hits like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Indiana Jones.

His career worldwide box office stands at over $10.96 billion, the highest of any director in history, with Jurassic Park alone grossing over $1.058 billion.

Spielberg also completed his EGOT in 2026, earning his first Grammy to join his Emmy, Oscar, and Tony, one of the shortest lists of individuals ever to achieve that feat.

FAQs

Who is the #1 director in the world by net worth?

Steven Spielberg holds the top position as the richest celebrity in the world according to Forbes' 2026 ranking, confirmed as the #1 director by net worth for the second consecutive year. His $7.1 billion fortune is built on five decades of blockbuster films, theme-park royalties, and his production company Amblin Entertainment.

Who is richer, Spielberg or Lucas?

Spielberg is significantly richer. George Lucas, coming in second place, is estimated to be worth $5.2 billion — a gap of roughly $1.9 billion behind Spielberg's $7.1 billion. Both men built their fortunes primarily through franchise ownership rather than per-film salary.

Who is the highest-paid film director per film?

Christopher Nolan secured one of the most lucrative single-film directing deals in recent Hollywood history for Oppenheimer. To ensure the film's $100 million budget was met, Nolan slashed his usual upfront fees in exchange for a massive 15% of first-dollar gross. With the film's massive box office haul and Academy Award bonuses, Forbes and Variety reported his total payday from that single film reached close to $100 million.

Which film directors are billionaires?

As of 2026, only five movie directors have crossed the $1 billion threshold: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Tyler Perry, Peter Jackson, and James Cameron. Cameron is the newest member of this exclusive club, having debuted on the Forbes Celebrity Billionaires list in 2026.

Is Martin Scorsese one of the richest directors?

Martin Scorsese is an American director, writer, producer, and film historian with a net worth of $200 million, which places him among the top 15 wealthiest directors globally but far behind the billionaire tier. His wealth reflects a career built on critical acclaim rather than the franchise ownership that drives the top five fortunes.

We also highlighted facts about the 15 richest celebrities in the world in 2026, ranked by their estimated net worth and primary sources of wealth. The list includes entertainers, athletes, entrepreneurs and media figures, with fortunes ranging from $700 million to $7.1 billion.

Steven Spielberg leads the ranking with a Forbes-verified net worth of $7.1 billion, surpassing George Lucas and Taylor Swift. Much of the wealth among these celebrities comes not from music, but from film rights, sports ownership, cosmetics, media companies and strategic investments.

Source: Legit.ng