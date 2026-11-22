FCT Minister Nyesom Wike made the case for President Tinubu's re-election during a church service in his Rivers State hometown on Sunday

Wike spoke at the dedication of the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying campaigns would begin on November 23

The minister defended the fuel subsidy removal and urged Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers to back Tinubu's second-term bid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has warned that rejecting President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027 would leave Nigeria's ongoing economic reforms incomplete and could reverse the gains already made under the current administration.

Wike described President Tinubu as a leader who made unpopular but necessary decisions to prevent the country from sliding into crisis.

Wike says rejecting Tinubu in 2027 could derail economic reforms and undo gains made under his administration. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

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He made the remarks on Sunday at a Thanksgiving and dedication service held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Rumueprikom, his hometown in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the event marked the formal dedication of the Rainbow Coalition Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the minister announcing that campaigns would kick off on November 23.

Wike's case for Tinubu's second term

Wike pointed to the stabilisation of Nigeria's university system as one visible outcome, noting that the cycle of lecturers' strikes over unpaid entitlements, which had repeatedly disrupted academic calendars, has largely been broken.

He also highlighted the challenges pensioners previously faced in accessing their payments as evidence of a system that required bold intervention.

On the fuel subsidy removal, Wike acknowledged the economic pain it caused but framed it as a short-term sacrifice for long-term gain.

"Now, in doing that, there must be some disadvantages. And that's why they say these disadvantages will be temporarily seen. As he has laid his foundation, now it's time for prosperity. If we don't re-elect him, then it will be difficult to stabilise what he has done," Wike said.

Wike calls on all faiths to back re-election

The minister used the church platform to make a broad appeal across religious lines, telling the congregation that the campaign would welcome voters regardless of faith.

"I am not a native doctor but I need their votes now. I need everybody's votes because I know they are registered voters," he said, adding, "The Muslims, I need their votes too. The Christians like you, we need your votes."

Wike also pushed back against criticism that the Tinubu administration had been unbalanced in its appointments along religious lines, insisting that Christians were better represented in the current government than at any other point in the country's history.

He urged Nigerians not to sit out the forthcoming elections, cautioning that political disengagement carries its own consequences.

"If you don't participate, and you have a bad leader, it will also affect you," he said.

Wike issues orders to FCT Rainbow Coalition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike inaugurated a 466-member APC Presidential Campaign Council and Rainbow Coalition in Abuja.

Wike named the ADC and NDC as opposition parties that must not be allowed to reach the 25% vote threshold in the FCT.

The minister listed over 20,000 Certificates of Occupancy signed in three years among the Tinubu administration's FCT achievements.

Source: Legit.ng