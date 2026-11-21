Doris Ogala posted from prison on Friday, November 20, 2026, claiming she was set up and that her life is in danger

The activist named Chris Okafor's lawyer and Alex Oti as the people allegedly responsible for her imprisonment

Ogala said efforts to frustrate her bail have been ongoing, leaving her with no one to help her

Activist and politician Doris Ogala has broken her silence from behind bars, raising a distress alarm via Instagram and calling out the individuals she believes orchestrated her arrest and detention.

In a post shared on Friday, 20 November 2026, Ogala claimed that Chris Okafor's lawyer and former Lagos governorship candidate Alex Oti were responsible for getting her jailed. She alleged the move was deliberately timed to disrupt her political campaign activities.

Doris Ogala has shared the picture of the people allegedly after her and her present situation. Photo credit@dorisogala/@alexoti

Source: Instagram

"This is Chris Okafor's lawyer that put me in jail and Alex Oti the other day," she wrote in the [Instagram post](https://www.instagram.com/p/Df-R9raxg_m). "They set me up. And put me in prison to stop campaign. God will save me. My life is in danger."

Ogala accompanied the post with pictures of the individuals she accused, alleging a coordinated effort to suppress her political work by keeping her incarcerated.

Ogala says bail has been deliberately frustrated

Doris Ogala has stated that she is still in detention over her case with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo credit@dorisogala

Source: Instagram

Beyond naming her alleged accusers, Ogala, in her Instagram post, expressed frustration over her inability to secure bail, suggesting the opposition to her release was intentional.

"They have done everything to frustrate my bail. I am still in prison, no one to help me," she wrote.

The post drew significant attention online, with many followers weighing in on her situation.

Here is the Instagram post by the actress and the politician:

What fans said about Doris Ogala's post

Here are reactions from social media users:

@kialeekians wrote:

"Where's Sowore?"

@doublecharisma commented:

"When you were mentioning their names any how, I thought you had evidence of what you were saying"

@m.c.joe.media said:

"Sowore pls come and help our incoming"

@symply_blessing wrote:

"Everything will work out for good"

@amiv_ibes stated:

"Just wait small make Peter Obi win he might consider you, just wait small."

@adadoby shared:

"This is a good time to relax and rest. Campaign no easy at all"

@iamamnnena commented:

"Stop mentioning Alex Oti."

Doris Ogala unconscious in detention as photo emerges

Legit.ng reported that concerns continued to mount over the condition of actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State, Doris Ogala, following reports that she was hospitalised after losing consciousness while in detention.

A source close to the actress raised the alarm in a video, revealing that he had spoken with her while she was receiving medical attention.

In the footage, Ogala was heard expressing fears over bleeding and complications allegedly linked to a previous operation.

Source: Legit.ng