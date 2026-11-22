Olamide has received the Yoruba title 'Amuludun' from renowned artist Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye during a visit to her art gallery in Lekki, Lagos

The veteran artist honoured the rapper with a custom-made beaded portrait, celebrating his contribution to entertainment and his cultural identity

Olamide also demonstrated respect for Yoruba tradition by prostrating before Nike Davies-Okundaye during the memorable encounter

Nigerian rapper Olamide has received a special Yoruba honour from renowned artist Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye during a visit to the Nike Art Gallery in Lekki, Lagos.

The YBNL boss was bestowed with the title 'Amuludun', which translates to 'the one who makes the town merry', during his visit to the renowned art centre.

The honour came with a thoughtful gift from the veteran artist, who presented the music star with a custom-made beaded portrait.

Olamide receives the 'Amuludun' title during his visit to the renowned Nike Art Centre. Photos: @olamide.

Source: Instagram

Olamide gets special recognition from Nike Davies-Okundaye

The encounter was captured in a video shared online, showing the rapper interacting warmly with the celebrated artist.

In a moment that caught attention, Olamide prostrated before Nike Davies-Okundaye, demonstrating respect for the cultural icon and Yoruba traditions.

Olamide's visit comes days after album release

The visit came just days after the rapper released his latest album, Time and Space, on November 16, 2026.

The project marked another milestone in the career of the award-winning musician, who has remained one of the influential figures in Nigerian hip-hop and Afrobeats.

See X photo of Olamide with his Amuludun title here:

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label. Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent.

He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation. The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng