Pastor Tolu Odukoya posted a worship video on Instagram on Sunday, November 22, 2026, drawing widespread attention

The post came after her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, returned to Fountain of Life Church amid reports of his removal as a cleric

Fans and followers flooded the comments with messages urging the siblings to stand together and protect their parents' legacy

Pastor Tolu Odukoya's latest Instagram post has sparked an outpouring of reactions online, coming at a particularly sensitive moment for her family and the Fountain of Life Church.

The assistant pastor shared a video of herself singing a heartfelt worship song on Sunday, 22 November 2026, just as news continued to circulate about her brother, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, returning to the church amid ongoing reports of his removal from his clerical position.

Tolu Odukoya speaks about God as the river that does not run dry amid church crises. Photo credit@toluodukoya/@iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Tolu sang:

"There is none like your Lord in all the earth. Matchless love and beauty, endless world. Nothing in this world can satisfy me. Hey Jesus, you're the cup that won't dry. Oh, your presence is heaven to me. The presence is heaven to me."

Tolu Odukoya's message of hope

Tolu Odukoya shares an intense worship song after her brother returned to church. Photo crdit@toluodukoya

Source: Instagram

Alongside the clip, she wrote a caption that many followers interpreted as a message of resilience amid personal and institutional turbulence.

"It's the hope we cling to, the peace that sustains us, the strength that carries us, and the assurance that no matter what life brings, we are never alone," she wrote. "Because when everything else fails, His presence remains… And sometimes, all we really need is to know that God is with us. Have a blessed week."

The Instagram post did not directly reference the ongoing situation involving her brother, but the timing was not lost on her audience, many of whom read the words as a quiet but powerful statement.

Here is the Instagram video posted by the female cleric:

Fans react to Pastor Tolu's post

The comments section quickly filled with words of encouragement, solidarity, and advice directed at both siblings.

@Kemi Olaosebikan Ogunbameru wrote:

"Whenever I watch you, I sense you have a lot on your mind that you are dealing with. Just take things easy, drop the weight."

@Yebufura Bryan Binapado commented:

"Keep the faith alive. Don't let those wolves in sheep clothing to tear you and your brother apart."

@Temitope V Adegoye shared:

"Never be too quick to judge someone for how they handle a battle you have never had to fight. It is easy to criticize from a place of comfort when you have never felt the weight of their struggles."

@bb_commentarypage wrote:

"Pst Tolu, may God strengthen and uphold you. May His Tenets continue to guide you even in the face of uncertainties. Keep up the good work! And Protect your parents legacy!"

@inspire_coaching_llc noted:

"Collaboration is great. PJ appeals to the youth and young at heart. Pastor Tolu is a worshipper and the older generation can relate with her calmness. The duo is a powerful team."

@olasumbooyefesofalana urged:

"Pls embrace your brother and let peace reign no matter what. God gats you guys."

@digitalaccountants added:

"Without taking any side of anyone, family is family. Support and pray for your brother. The legacy must be upheld tight. There is no accident in God."

Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks about Fountain of Life Church crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Mike Okonkwo made a surprise appearance at Fountain of Life Church on Sunday, November 21, 2026, amid an ongoing leadership controversy and weeks of intense social media criticism.

Addressing the congregation, the bishop reaffirmed his relationship with the church, describing it as a God-ordained covenant. Preaching on the theme, “The Glory of the Church,” he urged members to reject what he termed “lying vanities” and remain focused on their faith.

Source: Legit.ng