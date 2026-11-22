The Foundation for Democracy in Africa said Kogi Governor Ododo approved campaign venues for opposition parties, including the ADC

The civil rights group argued the move contradicts claims that the ruling APC directed governors to block opposition rallies

FDA urged other APC governors to follow Ododo's example and called on the opposition to ensure peaceful campaigns

Lokoja, Kogi state - A civil rights organisation has said that Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo's decision to grant opposition parties access to public campaign venues removes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from a controversy over alleged attempts to suppress political opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA) praised the Kogi state government in a statement signed by Mallam Bala Nasir, saying Ododo's action effectively dismantled opposition allegations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had instructed its state governors to deny rivals access to public facilities for campaign rallies.

A civil rights group says Kogi Governor Usman Ododo's decision to grant opposition parties access to public campaign venues addresses allegations against Tinubu. Photo: @officialABAT, @OfficialOAU

Source: Twitter

FDA: Ododo's Action Speaks for Tinubu

The group argued that Ododo, known as one of the APC governors with close ties to the presidency, would have been among the first to enforce such a directive had it come from the top.

"By this singular action of the Kogi State Governor, President Tinubu is hereby exonerated from the claims by the opposition that the ruling APC and the President directed governors to deny the opposition venues for their rallies," the FDA stated.

The foundation described Ododo as an asset to the APC and called on other party governors across the country to adopt a similar posture, insisting that allowing opposition parties to hold rallies does not weaken a ruling party's electoral chances but instead reinforces democratic values.

FDA Calls for Peaceful Campaigns

Beyond commending the governor, the FDA also issued a warning to politicians in Kogi to avoid inflammatory language that could disturb the state's relative calm. The group called on opposition parties to reciprocate the governor's gesture by keeping their supporters in check and ensuring that campaign activities remain orderly.

The rights group also acknowledged Ododo's handling of security matters in the state, noting Kogi's sensitive geographic position as a reason sustained investment in public safety remains critical. It urged the governor to maintain his current focus on peace and stability across the state.

The FDA credited Ododo's leadership style with improving the public perception of Kogi state since he took office, describing him as a patriotic figure whose approach to governance offers a template worth replicating.

2027 Elections: Yahaya Bello Declares Political Supremacy

In another political development in Kogi state, former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has publicly declared that his political reach in Kogi state far exceeds that of any other politician, including incumbent Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as he prepares to contest the Kogi Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Bello dismissed any suggestion that he could lose to the sitting senator and described her as politically junior to him.

Source: Legit.ng