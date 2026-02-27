The life of Barbara Hale's daughter, Juanita Katt, beyond the famous last name

Juanita Katt is the daughter of the late American actress Barbara Hale and the late actor Bill Williams. Although she was born into a prominent Hollywood family, she has largely chosen to live a private life away from the spotlight that once surrounded her parents.

Juanita Katt's parents were the late Barbara Hale and the late Bill Williams, both established figures in American television and film.

She was born in December 1953 in Los Angeles, California, United States .

. Juanita was raised alongside her older siblings, Jodi and William Katt .

. Her father died in 1992 at the age of 77, while her mother passed away in 2017 at the age of 94.

Full name Juanita Katt Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1953 Age 72 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Bill Williams Mother Barbara Hale Siblings 2

Juanita Katt's biography

The celebrity daughter was born on 22 December 1953 in Los Angeles, California, United States, making her 72 years old as of February 2026. She is an American national of mixed heritage. Her father's parents were German immigrants, while her mother was of Irish and Scottish ancestry.

Meet Juanita Katt's parents

Her parents are Barbara Hale and Bill Williams. They met in 1945 on the set of West of the Pecos and married on 22 June 1946. In a January 2015 interview with NoirCity, Juanita's mom reflected on their marriage, saying:

Bill and I were married for over four decades. He was a doting husband and father. Our union was admirable.

Born Herman August Wilhelm Katt, her father was one of the most recognisable actors of his era. He was best known for his role in the western series The Adventures of Kit Carson. Bill also starred in films and TV shows such as Goldie and the Boxer Go to Hollywood, Police Woman, The Quest, Date with the Angels, and Murder in the Blue Room.

The American actor died on 21 September 1992 of a brain tumour at St. Joseph Medical Centre, aged 77.

Juanita's mother, Barbara Hale, was best known for her role as the legal secretary, Della Street, on the television drama series Perry Mason. The role earned her a 1959 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

The American actress, Hale, also appeared in several movies and TV series, including Star Stage, Schlitz Playhouse, The Clay Pigeon, and Gildersleeve's Bad Day. She passed away on 26 January 2017 at the age of 94 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Who are Juanita Katt's siblings?

Juanita Katt has two older siblings: Jodi Katt, born in 1947, and William Katt, born in 1951. Jodi keeps her life private and stays out of the public spotlight. Her brother, however, followed in their parents' footsteps and built a successful career in Hollywood.

William Katt is best known for his lead role as Ralph Hinkley (also known as Hanley) in The Greatest American Hero, which aired on ABC. He has earned more than 130 acting credits in film and television.

Beyond acting, he is also a musician and has released songs such as Isn't It a Pity, Secret Smiles, and A Girl Like You. The American singer is a father of three: Dakota, Clayton, and Emerson Katt.

FAQs

Who is Juanita Katt? Juanita is the daughter of the late Hollywood actors Barbara Hale and Bill Williams. How old is Juanita Katt? She is 72 years old as of February 2026. Where is Juanita Katt from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Who are Juanita Katt's siblings? Her siblings are Jodi Katt and William Katt. What does Juanita Katt's brother do for a living? Her brother, William Katt, is an actor and musician. Is Juanita Katt married? There is no public information available about Juanita Katt's marital status. She keeps her personal life private. How long was Barbara Hale married to Bill Williams? The American actress was married to Bill Williams for 46 years, from 1946 until he died in 1992.

Juanita Katt is the daughter of actors Barbara Hale and Bill Williams. She is the younger sister of Jodi Katt and William Katt. Unlike her famous parents and brother, Juanita has largely stayed out of the public eye and leads a private life.

