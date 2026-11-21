Ireland published new guidance for employers seeking Approved Seasonal Employer status under the 2027 Seasonal Employment Permit scheme

Employers must meet strict conditions covering accommodation, health insurance, pay, and a labour market needs test before submitting worker applications

The 2027 scheme sets the employment season from April to November, with permits running between 3 and 7 months per year

Ireland has published guidance for employers seeking to participate in the 2027 Seasonal Employment Permit (SEP) scheme, setting out the conditions that must be met before any worker applications can be submitted.

The document, addressed to Approved Seasonal Employers (ASEs), outlines a series of obligations covering pay, accommodation, recruitment, and eligibility rules that apply specifically to the 2027 scheme.

Ireland lists major requirements for seasonal employment permits in 2027 Photo Credit: Getty Images

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Who can apply and when

Employers must first register as an Approved Seasonal Employer before they are allowed to submit any permit applications. Only after securing that registration can they proceed to request permits for seasonal workers.

The employment season runs from April to November each year, and individual permits cover a period of between three and seven months. Workers who complete a season must leave Ireland for a minimum of five months before they become eligible to return on a new permit the following year.

What employers must provide

Once registered, ASEs carry a range of responsibilities toward the workers they bring in. Each employer must arrange suitable accommodation and provide health insurance for all SEP holders. Both the cost of health insurance and accommodation can be counted towards meeting the minimum pay requirement, provided the arrangement stays within National Minimum Wage rules.

The minimum annual remuneration for granting a permit is €32,691, calculated on a pro-rata basis.

Recruitment and compliance rules

Employers are required to carry out a labour market needs test before turning to overseas recruitment, and must also comply with the 50:50 rule, which governs the ratio of non-EEA to EEA workers within a business.

An ASE must also submit an overview of their recruitment supply chain and can only hire workers who are nationals of countries recognised as established partner countries under the scheme.

The minimum threshold for participation is two SEP holders per employer, and the roles offered must be both seasonal and recurrent in nature.

Ireland explains basic requirements for 2027 seasonal employment permit Photo Credit: Getty Images

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland Fellows Programme applications for Nigerians and Ghanaians open June 29, 2026, with full funding available.

The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria announced that eligible candidates need a minimum of a second-class lower and three years of relevant work experience to apply.

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Source: Legit.ng