Michael Darby is an Australian-American real estate developer who built a successful career in Washington, D.C., and became widely known through his marriage to The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby. The businessman is the founder and principal of Monument Realty and has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Michael Darby appears on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Michael Darby was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, where he developed an early interest in construction and engineering before eventually moving to the United States.

In 1998, he founded Monument Realty, which grew into a prominent privately held real estate development and investment firm in the Washington, D.C., area.

Darby’s fortune is estimated at $50 million , largely built through his investments in real estate, including office buildings, residential complexes, and large mixed-use developments.

, largely built through his investments in real estate, including office buildings, residential complexes, and large mixed-use developments. His marriage to Ashley Boalch Darby ended in divorce in 2025. The former couple shares two children, while Darby also has two children from a previous marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Michael J. Darby Gender Male Date of birth 29 July 1959 Age 67 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Current residence Washington, D.C. area, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Ashley Darby Children 4 College University of Melbourne Profession Real estate developer, businessman, reality-TV personality

Who is Michael Darby? His background and early life

Michael Darby was born on 29 July 1959, in Melbourne, Australia. He is 67 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Leo. Raised by an engineer father, Darby developed an interest in skiing at a young age. He competed in skiing events as a youth in Australia and later participated in competitions across Europe and North America.

Five facts about Michael Darby. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo (modified by author)

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For his education, Darby pursued his undergraduate studies in construction engineering and business development at the University of Melbourne. He later moved to the United States, where he gained practical experience as an intern at Charles H. Tompkins Construction in Washington, D.C.

Darby currently resides in the Washington, D.C., area, where he has built a career in real estate development, investment, and business.

What does Michael Darby do for a living?

During his interview on the Icons of DC Area Real Estate podcast, Darby revealed that he began his career in the United States with The Oliver Carr Company. He worked on major projects, including the restoration of the historic Willard Hotel, as well as the Southern Railway Building and Victor Building. These projects helped him gain experience in construction and real estate development.

Michael Darby and Ashley Boalch Darby attend "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Premiere Party at The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City in Washington, DC. Photo: Brian Stukes

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In the early 1990s, Darby joined The John Akridge Company and became a partner. He built relationships with major financial partners and gained experience in larger development projects. This experience eventually led him to start his own company. In 1998, he founded Monument Realty in Washington, D.C.

Monument Realty initially worked with Apollo as a capital partner and developed projects such as Worldgate and Winstar. The company later expanded into financing, development, construction management, leasing, residential sales, and property management.

Monument was also an early investor in the Capital Riverfront and acquired about 1.5 million square feet of land near Half Street. The area later grew into a major mixed-use neighbourhood following the development of Nationals Park. His company also developed new apartments in Washington's Southwest Waterfront and office buildings along the Dulles Toll Road.

The company faced major challenges after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, having had a portfolio worth about $2.6 billion with the investment bank. Despite financing problems and some foreclosures, Monument avoided bankruptcy and retained key employees.

Michael Darby and Ashley Darby appear together on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Michael Darby’s public profile expanded considerably after his then-wife, Ashley Darby, joined The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Bravo reality series premiered in 2016, and Michael appeared alongside Ashley as her husband, allowing viewers to see parts of their marriage, family life, and business ventures.

His appearances on RHOP turned Darby from a relatively private businessman into a reality TV personality. Michael and Ashley’s relationship became one of the show's recurring storylines, while his interactions with other cast members also generated controversy.

Michael and Ashley's business interests were featured on the programme as well. Among them was Oz, an Australian-themed restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, which the couple opened together.

How rich is Michael Darby?

Michael Darby (L) and Ashley Boalch attend The Stronach Group Chalet at 143rd Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Paul Morigi

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According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be approximately $50 million. He built most of his fortune through real estate development and investment as the co-founder and principal of Monument Realty. His business interests have included commercial and residential property development and leasing.

Darby has also earned income from the restaurant business. In 2015, he and his then-wife, Ashley Darby, opened Oz. His appearances on The Real Housewives of Potomac increased his public profile but are not considered the main source of his wealth.

Are Michael Darby and Ashley Darby still together?

Michael Darby and Ashley Darby are no longer together. The couple separated in 2022 after nearly eight years of marriage, with Ashley citing their different stages of life and goals as factors in the decision.

Michael Darby and Ashley Boalch share a moment together. Photo: Shannon Finney/Bravo

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Ashley filed for divorce in November 2024, and their divorce was finalised on 10 February 2025. The former couple share two sons, Dean and Dylan, and have continued to co-parent following their split.

Despite ending their marriage, Ashley has said that she and Michael have maintained a cordial relationship and communicate about their children. Their divorce was also featured during the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

What happened between Michael Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett?

Michael Darby and Ashley Darby appear together on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Michael Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett became involved in a feud through their respective spouses, Ashley Darby and Chris Bassett. Their tension escalated during Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, when Michael and Chris had a heated confrontation at Robyn Dixon’s engagement party.

The dispute later took a legal turn during Season 7. Michael sued Candiace for defamation in February 2023, seeking $2 million over comments she made about his sexual life during the show. A Virginia judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice in January 2024, finding that a release Michael had signed to appear on the show prevented him from pursuing the claim.

FAQs

What is Michael Darby’s age? The real estate investor was born on 29 July 1959, making him 67 years old in 2026. Where does Michael Darby come from? He was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. He later moved to the United States in the 1980s and built his real estate career in the Washington, D.C., area. What is Michael Darby known for? He is a real estate developer and co-founder and principal of Monument Realty. However, he gained prominence following his appearances on The Real Housewives of Potomac as Ashley Darby's former husband. What is Michael Darby’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $50 million, with his fortune primarily built through real estate development, investment, leasing and construction-related activities. Why did Ashley leave Michael? They separated in 2022 after nearly eight years of marriage, citing differences in their life stages and goals, while trust issues and relationship problems also cropped up. Why did Michael Darby sue Candiace? He sued Candiace Dillard Bassett for defamation in 2023, seeking $2 million over comments she made about his sexual life on The Real Housewives of Potomac, but the lawsuit was dismissed in January 2024. How many children does Michael Darby have? He has four children: two adult children from his first marriage and two sons, Dean and Dylan, with Ashley Darby. Is Michael Darby married? After his divorce in 2025, Darby has never married or publicly revealed being in a relationship. What crime was Michael Darby alleged to have committed? He was accused of sexual assaulting a cameraman while filming The Real Housewives of Potomac. The charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Michael Darby built his fortune through a successful career in real estate development and investment. He also gained widespread attention through his marriage to Ashley Darby and appearances on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Although his marriage and reality TV career attracted controversy, his business career remains his main legacy.

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