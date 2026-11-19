A Nigerian man on X reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and rumours of his removal as senior pastor

The post named a specific person as the 'most competent' and 'spiritually mature' candidate to lead Fountain of Life Church

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had earlier issued a press statement on November 17, 2026, rejecting claims of his removal as senior pastor

A Nigerian X user identified as Drzoeoluwatoyin has shared his thoughts about the controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and ongoing rumours about his future at The Fountain of Life Church.

The post, shared on X, came in the wake of reports alleging that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya had been removed from his position as senior pastor of the church.

Man speaks on 'most competent' person to lead Fountain of Life Church. Photo credit: Drzoeoluwatoyin, Jimmy Odukoya/X.

Source: UGC

Jimmy Odukoya debunks removal rumours

Jimmy had addressed those reports in a formal press statement released on November 17, 2026 through both his personal and the church's official Instagram pages.

The statement firmly denied the alleged removal, describing it as a decision that carries no constitutional weight.

Who Drzoeoluwatoyin says should lead Fountain of Life Church

Responding to the controversy, Drzoeoluwatoyin expressed a clear view on who is best suited to helm the church.

"I strongly believe the most competent and Spiritually mature person to lead Fountain of life church between Jimmy and her sister is actually the sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya," he wrote.

He went further, pointing to the reported opposition from Jimmy's biological sisters as significant.

"If her two biological sisters are clearly against him, that speaks volume and I am sure Pastor Tolu will never come to social media to say anything as a Spiritually mature person," he added.

The post concluded with a pointed message directed at Pastor Jimmy himself:

"Jimmy Odukoya should just stop playing the victim and address the allegations against him."

Jimmy Odukoya's ex-wife reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kemi Banjoko, ex-wife of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, liked a social media post pushing for his sister, Tolu, to become senior pastor.

The post argued that resistance to Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun's leadership at the Lagos church was rooted in misogyny.

Source: Legit.ng