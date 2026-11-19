Taiwan's National Development Council updated its Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals

The revised act introduced different permanent residency timelines for foreign professionals and foreign specialist professionals residing in Taiwan

The updated legislation also covers benefits including tax exclusions, national health insurance access, and retirement pension inclusion for eligible foreign workers

Taiwan has opened a faster route to permanent residency for a specific category of foreign workers under a revised version of its Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals, published by the National Development Council (NDC).

The act, which was first announced on November 22, 2017 and implemented on February 8, 2018, has undergone two rounds of revision.

Taiwan offers shorter permanent residency requirement for select foreigners. Photo credit: Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Source: UGC

The most recent revision passed a third reading in Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on August 29, 2025 and was announced by the President on September 24, of the same year, with most amendments taking effect on January 1, 2026.

Who qualifies for permanent residency after 1 year in Taiwan

Under the revised act, foreign professionals must have continuously resided in Taiwan for five years before applying for permanent residency.

Foreign specialist professionals face a shorter requirement of three years. However, those among the foreign specialist professional category who meet specific conditions are eligible to apply for permanent residency after just one year of continuous residence.

Additionally, foreigners who graduate with an associate degree or higher from a Taiwanese institution may deduct between one and three years from the continuous residency period required when applying for permanent residency.

Benefits available to foreign professionals in Taiwan

Beyond residency rights, the revised act outlines a range of financial and social benefits.

Foreign specialist professionals who are residing in Taiwan for work for the first time and earn a salary income exceeding three million New Taiwan dollars may enjoy a 50% tax exclusion on that income for the first five years, along with the exclusion of foreign income from their individual income tax calculations.

Foreign professionals and their dependents may also join Taiwan's National Health Insurance scheme without needing to complete the standard six-month residency requirement first. Both foreign professionals and foreign specialist professionals engaged in professional work are included in the retirement pension system under the Labour Pension Act.

The updated act also introduced provisions for digital nomads, allowing foreign professionals who work remotely and do not provide services to businesses within Taiwan to apply for a digital nomad visa, permitting stays of up to two years in total per visit.

Those seeking employment may also apply for a visa for employment-seeking purposes, allowing a stay of up to six months.

Foreign specialist professionals looking to work in Taiwan can apply directly to the National Immigration Agency for a four-in-one Employment Gold Card, which combines a work permit, resident visa, Alien Resident Certificate, and re-entry permit, valid for one to three years.

Taiwan publishes guidance on permanent residency difficulty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwan's government published an official list of 21 countries where foreigners face significant difficulty obtaining permanent residency in 2026.

The list includes major destinations across Asia, Europe, and Africa, covering countries such as Japan, South Korea, Spain, Uganda, and Malawi.

Source: Legit.ng