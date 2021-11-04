Oulèye Ndoye’s biography: who is Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife?

Oulèye Ndoye is a prominent American global health and human rights policy advisor. She came under the spotlight when she married the famous American pastor and politician Raphael Warnock. She has gained immense media attention for her advocacy on various issues women and children face.

The human rights advocate smiling. Photo: @ouleye_ndoye (modified by author)

Ndoye is a successful career woman with more than ten years of practising her profession. She is passionate about her work and has travelled the world to support various causes. Check out her bio.

Profile summary

Full name Oulèye Ndoye Gender Female Year of birth 1985 Age 37 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth New York, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Parents Ousseynou (father) and Mariama (mother) Children 2 University Spelman College, University of Oxford and Columbia University Profession Global health and Human Rights policy advisor

Oulèye Ndoye's biography

When was Ouleye Ndoye born? The human rights policy advisor was born in 1985 in New York City, USA. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, USA with her family.

Who are Ouleye Ndoye's parents?

Ousseynou, her father, was born in Senegal, a West African country, and he is of African-American descent. On the other hand, her mother, Mariama, is an Illinois native from a white ethnic background, so Oulèye Ndoye's ethnicity is African-American.

How old is Ouleye Ndoye Warnock?

As of December 2022, Oulèye Ndoye's age is 37 years. Ouleye Ndoye’s date of birth is unknown, but she was born in 1985.

What is Oulèye Ndoye's nationality?

She is an American. Moreover, she was born and raised in America.

Educational background

She is a well-learned personality. She went to Spelman College for her undergraduate studies, graduating in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in International Studies. Later, she joined the University of Oxford and graduated in 2013 with M.Sc. in Migration and International Development. She also attended Columbia University in New York, where she graduated with Masters of Arts in History in 2015.

What is Oulèye Ndoye’s profession?

She has held several positions in many organizations with over ten years of work experience. Ouleye has significantly contributed to policy analysis, archival research, international relations, community organizing and non-governmental organizations.

Raphael Warnock's ex-wife currently serves as the National Coordinator of Scholarships and Emerging Leaders Programs at American Baptist Home Mission Societies. She also has a website which champions the end of human trafficking.

What is Oulèye Ndoye's net worth?

According to Dreshare, she has an alleged net worth ranging from $3 million to $4 million.

Is Ouleye Ndoye still married?

Currently, she is single after divorcing Raphael Warnock in November 2020. Warnock is the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. He is also a prominent politician serving as Georgia's junior United States senator.

The human rights advocate with her kids. Photo: @ouleye_ndoye (modified by author)

The human rights advocate accepted Raphael's proposal for marriage in January 2016 at Historic MLK church. Raphael Warnock's wedding took place on February 14, 2016, at a colourful public ceremony. Their marriage did not stand the test of time, as they separated in 2019 and officially divorced in 2020.

Who are Ouleye Ndoye's children?

Raphael Warnock and Ouleye have two children from their marriage but have not revealed their names. One was born in 2016, and the other was born in 2018. After their divorce, the court awarded joint legal custody to both parties and physical custody to Oulèye.

How tall is Oulèye Ndoye?

The human rights advocate's height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), and she weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). She has black eyes and hair. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

Oulèye Ndoye strives for the betterment of society and dedicates her profession to causes intended to support human rights worldwide.

