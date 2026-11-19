Atiku Abubakar wrote to the INEC Chairman, demanding full transparency over an AI system the commission plans to use to process polling unit results in 2027

The former vice president raised concerns that the system could flag or delay valid result sheets without public knowledge of how or why it works

Atiku called for an independent audit of the AI system before INEC's nationwide mock accreditation scheduled for November 28, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make public every detail of the artificial intelligence system it plans to deploy in the 2027 general elections.

The former vice president warned that Nigerians cannot be asked to trust a process they are not allowed to examine.

Atiku calls for an independent audit before INEC’s nationwide mock accreditation on November 28, 2026. Photo credit: @atiku/@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Atiku's Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the Atiku had written directly to the INEC Chairman on behalf of the ADC and allied democratic stakeholders.

Shaibu disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, November 19, 2026, and made available to Legit.ng.

The letter followed INEC's announced plan to integrate AI and intelligent document processing into the link between its Data Verification and Authentication System, known as DIVAS, and the INEC Result Viewing portal, IReV.

What Atiku is asking INEC to reveal

Atiku demanded that INEC publish the technical and operational details of the system, covering the sources of its training data, the criteria used to flag discrepancies, and the names of developers and third-party vendors involved.

He also called for independent cybersecurity experts, political party technology representatives, and civil society technologists to be granted access to the source code, training data, and decision logs for a credible audit before the mock accreditation on November 28, 2026.

"INEC cannot ask Nigerians to trust a system whose rules they are forbidden to see," Atiku said. "If an algorithm can flag a polling unit result sheet, the public deserves to know what triggers that flag, who set the threshold, who can change it and what happens to the result afterward."

He also raised the concern that result sheets photographed in poor lighting, written in unfamiliar handwriting, or printed on worn paper could be incorrectly held back by an automated system, causing valid votes to be delayed or blocked without any human review.

Calls for oversight and party monitoring access

Beyond transparency, Atiku asked INEC to publish a step-by-step procedure for handling every result sheet the system flags, specifying who reviews it, how parties are informed, and how errors can be challenged quickly.

He said AI must function only as an administrative tool under human supervision, with no automated power to delete, alter, or permanently block a result.

He further demanded real-time monitoring access for political parties through a dedicated dashboard, so they can track unusual flagging patterns or upload delays while voting is taking place.

The National Assembly, he added, should summon INEC's leadership and its ICT Directorate to give public answers about the system's design and safeguards.

"The polling unit result sheet, Form EC8A, records what happened where the people voted," Atiku said. "A machine's verdict cannot be allowed to quietly displace the evidence witnessed by voters and party agents."

Atiku urged election observers and international partners to pay close attention to how results are handled digitally, and asked voters to document results as announced at their polling units to create a public record for comparison.

Recall that Atiku condemned INEC after the commission admitted that AI-generated images and other irregularities entered the voter register through its own registration officers.

Atiku wants human oversight, party monitoring access and clear ways to challenge results flagged by the system. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

INEC mentions those behind AI-generated photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC's ICT Director explained how suspicious photographs entered the commission's voter registration database.

Some registration officers reportedly used their login credentials to introduce questionable records into the system, according to INEC

The disputed entries came to light after INEC published its preliminary register on October 26, sparking widespread public concern.

Source: Legit.ng